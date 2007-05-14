Iranian-American Academic Sent to Tehran Prison

Source: The Newshour with Jim Lehrer



Iran-American academic Haleh Esfandiari, director of the Middle East program at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, was taken into custody Dec. 30 during a visit to Iran and interrogated for months. Last week, she was arrested and sent to Tehran's Evin prison. Carnegie's Karim Sadjadpour appeared on the Newshour with Former Rep. Lee Hamilton, president of the Wilson Center, to talk about her jailing and what cases such as hers say about Iran's regime.





Click here to listen to the broadcast or to read transcripts.

