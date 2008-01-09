in the media

President Bush's Visit to the Middle East

by Amr Hamzawy
published by
BBC Radio Scotland
 on January 9, 2008

Carnegie's Amr Hamzawy appeared on BBC Radio Scotland to discuss President Bush's visit to the Middle East. Hamzawy argued that Mr. Bush’s return to the region to invest in diplomacy is a welcome development, but the poor domestic situation in Israel and Palestine make significant gains unrealistic.  Mr. Bush is likely to make more progress on his Iran agenda—pulling Gulf countries closer to the American perception of Iran as the main threat to Western and Arab interests.

Click here to listen to the broadcast.

