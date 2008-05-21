With recent news of a political agreement for Lebanon and Syrian-Israeli peace talks, Carnegie Middle East experts Marina Ottaway and Paul Salem provide a briefing on the latest developments in the region.
Syrian/Israeli Peace Talks and Political Deal in Lebanon: Teleconference with Carnegie Experts
With recent news of a political agreement for Lebanon and Syrian-Israeli peace talks, Carnegie Middle East experts Marina Ottaway and Paul Salem provide a briefing on the latest developments in the region.
by Marina Ottaway and Paul Salem