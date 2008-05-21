REQUIRED IMAGE

Syrian/Israeli Peace Talks and Political Deal in Lebanon: Teleconference with Carnegie Experts

With recent news of a political agreement for Lebanon and Syrian-Israeli peace talks, Carnegie Middle East experts Marina Ottaway and Paul Salem provide a briefing on the latest developments in the region.

by Marina Ottaway and Paul Salem
Published on May 21, 2008

