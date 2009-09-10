Source: Getty
Q&A

A Lack of Democracy in the Arab World

The imbalance of power in Arab countries allows regimes to stay in control virtually unchallenged by non-violent opposition groups. Without a break in the stalemate between the key players—ruling establishments, moderate Islamist movements, and secular parties—democratization is impossible.

by Marina Ottaway and Amr Hamzawy
Published on September 10, 2009

The imbalance of power in Arab countries allows regimes to stay in control virtually unchallenged by non-violent opposition groups. Without a break in the stalemate between the key players—ruling establishments, moderate Islamist movements, and secular parties—democratization is impossible. In a video Q&A, Marina Ottaway and Amr Hamzawy discuss their book, Getting to Pluralism: Political Actors in the Arab World, the political stagnation entrenched in the Middle East, and policy options for the West. 

