A Lack of Democracy in the Arab World

The imbalance of power in Arab countries allows regimes to stay in control virtually unchallenged by non-violent opposition groups. Without a break in the stalemate between the key players—ruling establishments, moderate Islamist movements, and secular parties—democratization is impossible. In a video Q&A, Marina Ottaway and Amr Hamzawy discuss their book, Getting to Pluralism: Political Actors in the Arab World, the political stagnation entrenched in the Middle East, and policy options for the West.