American Domestic Politics and Foreign Policy

Is Biden’s Gaza Policy Alienating Black Voters?

Washington’s handling of the Israel-Palestine conflict appears to be hurting the president’s credibility among African Americans.

Foreign Policy
In The Media
in the media
Kamala Harris Made Progress on the Border Crisis

Under her leadership, the administration tackled migration’s root causes in northern Central America.

The Wall Street Journal
paper
The Role of Congress in U.S.-China Relations

Over the past five years, Congress has achieved a great deal for U.S. national security in its debate of and legislation on China, but there is a risk of overshooting a well-reasoned policy response and generating costly escalation.

article
Most Black Americans Want a More Active U.S. Role in Ending the War in Gaza and Protecting Palestinian Lives

A survey of Black Americans shows a majority want the United States to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

· April 25, 2024
Video of Chris Shell discussing the relationship between views on race relations and the foreign policy preferences of African Americans.
video
How do Race Relations Affect Foreign Policy?

African Americans are a diverse and important group of citizens with unique perspectives on a variety of issues. American Statecraft Program fellow Chris Shell explores the relationship between views on race relations and the foreign policy preferences of African Americans.

· October 11, 2023
article
Black Americans Don’t Vote on Foreign Policy, but They Are Paying Attention

As the 2024 election cycle kicks into high gear, a new Carnegie survey examines how important foreign policy topics are to African American voters.

· August 2, 2023