American Domestic Politics and Foreign Policy

Washington’s handling of the Israel-Palestine conflict appears to be hurting the president’s credibility among African Americans.
Ensuring that American foreign policy serves the needs of its citizens
Under her leadership, the administration tackled migration’s root causes in northern Central America.
Over the past five years, Congress has achieved a great deal for U.S. national security in its debate of and legislation on China, but there is a risk of overshooting a well-reasoned policy response and generating costly escalation.
A survey of Black Americans shows a majority want the United States to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire.
African Americans are a diverse and important group of citizens with unique perspectives on a variety of issues. American Statecraft Program fellow Chris Shell explores the relationship between views on race relations and the foreign policy preferences of African Americans.
As the 2024 election cycle kicks into high gear, a new Carnegie survey examines how important foreign policy topics are to African American voters.