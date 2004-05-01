Source: The National Bureau of Asian Research

Edited by Ashley J. Tellis and Michael Wills, and written by some of America’s leading specialists including Michael Swaine, senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, this new study provides an authoritative, independent assessment of the implications of the U.S.-led war on terrorism in Asia and analyzes its effects on the grand strategies of the region’s major powers.

Strategic Asia 2004–05: Confronting Terrorism in the Pursuit of Power includes broad trend analyses of the major Asian sub-regions, as well as an array of transnational topical studies. The report contains studies of five major powers in the region—the United States, China, Japan, Korea, and Russia—and regional studies on Central, South, and Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. It includes special studies on trends in energy security, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and science and technology in Asia, as well as alternative outcomes to the North Korean nuclear crisis. The book also evaluates current threats to regional peace and stability, and, through innovative forecasts, considers how the strategic environment in Asia could change surprisingly and underscores the reasons for, and implications of, such strategic discontinuities.

About the Authors

Ashley J. Tellis, senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, served in the U.S. Department of State as senior advisor to the Ambassador at the U.S. embassy in India and on the National Security Council staff as special assistant to the president and senior director, strategic planning and Southwest Asia. He is the author of India’s Emerging Nuclear Posture and co-author of Interpreting China’s Grand Strategy. He has co-edited Strategic Asia 2005-06: Military Modernization in an Era of Uncertainty.