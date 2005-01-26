U.S.-Russian Relations: The Case for an Upgrade

"The recent sharp dispute over the Ukrainian presidential elections vividly illustrated the fragile and shallow nature of the U.S.-Russian relationship. Highly touted in both Washington and Moscow as a "strategic partnership" in 2001, the relationship has drifted and the gap between glowing rhetoric and thin substance has grown. When major policy differences emerge, as over war in Iraq in 2002-2003 and recently over Ukraine, all too easily the U.S.-Russian relationship spirals into "crisis," and the threat of a "new Cold War" looms."

About the Authors

Andrew C. Kuchins is Director of the Carnegie Moscow Center. He conducts research and writes widely on Russian foreign and security policy. He is a member of the governing council of the Program on Basic Research and Higher Education in Russia, the advisory committee of Washington Profile, and the editorial board of the journal, Demokratizatsiya.

Vyacheslav Nikonov is the President of the Polity Foundation in Moscow. He is the author of " Contemporary Russian Politics " (2003), " The Age of Change: Russia of the 1990s through Conservative's Eyes " (1999), "Conservative Manifesto" (1994), " The Republicans: From Nixon to Reagan " (1988), " Iran-Contra Affair " (1987), " The Republicans : From Eisenhower to Nixon " (1984).