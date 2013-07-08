Black Garden: Armenia and Azerbaijan Through Peace and War, 10th Year Anniversary Edition

Source: NYU Press

Ten years after its initial release, Black Garden remains the definitive account of war and peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the conflict over Nagorny Karabakh. Based on the author’s extensive experience in the region, Black Garden is the product of more than 120 original interviews in the South Caucasus, Moscow, and Washington, and a unique collection of historical primary sources. De Waal reveals a fascinating historical context for the conflict, including how it precipitated the end of the Soviet Union and thrust an entire region into disarray. Now nearly 20 years since the 1994 ceasefire, Yerevan and Baku have still failed to resolve the dispute and normalize relations.

The revised and updated 10th year anniversary edition includes a new forward and an expanded conclusion that analyzes the reasons for the intractability of the conflict and the prospects for its resolution.

This edition has also been expanded to cover regional developments up to 2012, including the election of new presidents in countries, Azerbaijan’s oil boom, and the new arms race in the region.