California’s Global Cities

San José’s record of global engagement is historic for California. In the 1950s, the city was a leader in the sister cities movement, becoming a charter member. Its relationship with Okiyama, Japan, is the third-oldest linkage in the United States. The international affairs manager position was first created in the 1990s, and, with additional funding from a regional federal export initiative, the office had been led by a director and supported by three contracted staff. The office has helped small businesses develop export markets, supported the recruitment of foreign business development in San José, and facilitated programs like the International Business Incubator in partnership with San José State University, UC Berkeley, and Stanford.107

Throughout the 1990s, the international affairs team had broad support from the state-level California Trade and Commerce Agency and, through that, access to over a dozen international trade and investment offices abroad. This allowed the city to conduct trade missions in the 1990s and early 2000s to the United Kingdom, Finland, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. California trade and investment offices helped facilitate city missions abroad and local private-sector expansion into new markets. Those offices are mostly nonexistent today, and the role of the manager of international programs in San Jose has subsequently changed course.

In 2023, sister-city relationships helped San José host a delegation of business leaders from Taiwan.108 In February 2024, San José Mayor Matt Mahan welcomed Dublin’s Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste to the city for a flag-raising ceremony and discussions on housing, human resources, arts and culture, climate and energy policy, and economic development.109 (Representatives of San José previously traveled to Dublin every two years.) When the city hosts foreign delegations, its international affairs manager is joined in practice by a representative from another relevant city department, who will then carry forward any substantive agreements made between the city and its foreign counterpart.

Global Engagements in California’s Cities: How have California's Global Cities Succeeded?

The global engagement of California cities has been the focus of officials and scholars for

decades. In his 2009 book Global California, Abe Lowenthal noted that while global engagement increased in the twentieth century, there was an overall lack of coordinated international affairs policy throughout California.110 Since then, the practice of city diplomacy has evolved and accelerated and with it the component parts that shape and staff it. Since 2009, cities have expanded and professionalized their global engagements, setting up offices and designating point staff. Just fifteen years after Lowenthal’s book was published, the entire landscape of global engagement has transformed at the local level.

Globally Oriented Leadership Provides the Impetus

Global components do not predict international affairs work, but leadership interest in it does. Much of this work is galvanized by ambitious leaders who aim to expand the global footprint of their city.

For instance, Long Beach has many ingredients for a strong international affairs strategy but does not engage in most of the activities tracked in the Global City Index. In 2019, then mayor Robert Garcia led a delegation from the Port of Long Beach on a nine-day trip to Singapore; Phnom Penh, Cambodia; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for meetings with business leaders and government officials to promote trade through the port. However, Long Beach does not have an international affairs office or manager in government, and this trip appears to have been a one-off. Fresno, on the other hand, lacks many of the global components. It is a midsized city without a major port, university, sports team, office of immigrant affairs, or dedicated international affairs position. But Mayor Jerry Dyer has still embarked on several official trips abroad and has been active in engaging with global partners since 2022.

Leaders may also demonstrate interest in global engagement by passing resolutions or making public remarks on foreign affairs. There are numerous examples: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass spoke in support of Armenian civilians and the Anaheim City Council passed a resolution in support of the Armenian American community after Azerbaijan attacked Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023.111 The San Francisco City Board of Supervisors passed a resolution commending Iranian citizens in 2022 for protesting the death of Jina “Mahsa” Amini.112 And Fresno banned caste discrimination in the city.113 Local governments are tuned in to global conversations and understand their constituents’ desire to weigh in on global affairs. As a result, they are vocal about human rights issues abroad and often demonstrate their belief that their voices matter on the global stage.

Cities Have Staffed Up for International Affairs

At the time of writing, seven of the nine cities in this paper (all but Anaheim and Long Beach) have a point person for global engagements. These positions sometimes do not appear on government web pages, but they play an important role in cities’ approaches to attracting foreign investment, supporting local businesses to expand to foreign markets, overseeing federal grants and foreign trade zones, and hosting foreign delegations.

Most Cities Have Self-Funding Tourism Associations

The importance of branding and tourism is not lost on California’s cities. Their tourism associations bring together diverse economic actors who are invested in boosting tourism and hosting conventions. Tourism associations often go on what could be called “sales missions,” meeting with tourism and hospitality industry stakeholders in countries across the world. These associations serve as brand ambassadors and agents of economic growth, usually at little or no cost to the city.

Ports Are Engines of International Relations

Many of the cities examined in this paper are home to large airports and container ports, which are generally self-funding departments under the auspices of the city. International airports and container ports in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland, and Long Beach are well-connected business associations with an intrinsic desire to seek out global partners.

Cities Do Not Widely Publicize Their Global Efforts

Cities often engage in international relations work quietly. To many residents—as Carnegie California found in its 2023 Global Affairs Survey—international relations may not be immediately relevant to the issues they want their city government officials to prioritize.114 Given this, most of the cities researched for this paper do not have public communications strategies for diplomatic efforts like mission trips abroad. Notable exceptions include cities like San Diego.

Cities Focus More on International Relations Today than in the Past

Over the past nearly two decades, cities across California have created offices dedicated to international relations. In 2010, three out of the nine cities studied for this paper had official offices or staff members dedicated to an international affairs portfolio: San Francisco, with its director of trade and commerce; Los Angeles, with its director of the office of international trade and development; and San José, with its international programs manager. In 2024, seven of the nine cities had an office or staff dedicated to international affairs. Offices of international affairs—in their various forms and functions—grant cities greater institutional capacity to engage in international affairs more strategically and with different approaches.

Conclusion

While the state of California continues to engage in sophisticated international relations work, so too do its cities. California cities host a multitude of global institutions and networks. Cities are leveraging these connections to engage in international activity that advances policy priorities at home. As more cities have institutionalized the work of international affairs by creating relevant offices, they are consequently doing so in an increasingly strategic manner, building capacity and delivering tangible results to residents.

City diplomacy in California—and in the United States more broadly—is a difficult business. It is not widely understood by both foreign policy specialists and local residents. What is more, cities face a lack of funding, interest, and administrative and structural resources dedicated to international relations work.

Despite these obstacles, cities are organizing trade missions abroad, signing memoranda of understanding with sister cities, administering FTZs, participating in city policy networks, partnering with hospitality associations and airports to boost tourism, and publishing speeches and resolutions commenting on foreign affairs. This work has expanded in cities across California in the past decade, and it appears this work will only continue to grow. In cities across California, it is likely that more global connections will be made, more trips will be planned, and loftier objectives will be developed for local trade, investment, learning, and connecting across the world.

Acknowledgments

The authors express a heartfelt thank you to the civil servants and experts in cities across California who contributed vital knowledge and information to this research. Thank you for being partners in knowledge development. By participating in more than eight targeted interviews and follow-ups to confirm accuracy, sharing documentation and supporting materials, and suggesting further leads, our partners were instrumental in generating new public knowledge through this paper. Thank you to the cities of Fresno, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San José.

Terms of Reference

Global Components

City Size and Resources: A combination of population and budget statistics.115

Consolidated Political System Over Urban Geography: A combination of city versus county budget proportions and an eye test of the presence of multiple incorporated cities within a single urban geography. If a densely populated area is governed by multiple layers of government, local power—such as revenue raising, rule of law, and agenda setting—would be dispersed among various actors and institutions. If the city is the only local government and has consolidated revenue-raising and agenda-setting ability, it would not be in competition with a county to make strategic decisions about business development, tourism, and regional and foreign partnerships.

International Airport: Presence of an international airport; number of direct international flights; annual passenger and flight volume data; and distance to nearby international airports.116

Container Port: Presence of a container port.117

Global Universities: Approximation of the number of foreign students enrolled in the largest colleges and universities in each city.118

Major Sports:Forbes list of fifty most-valuable global sports teams and presence of a so-called big four major sports team (from the National Hockey League, National Football League, Major League Baseball, or the National Basketball Association).119

Diplomatic Links: Combination of publicly available data on foreign consulates and permanent representations in U.S. cities.120

United Nations and International Non-Governmental Organization Links: Based on publicly available data sets from the Globalization and World Cities (GAWC) Research Network at Loughborough University, which measures the network connectivity of UN agencies and international NGOs in cities around the world.121

International Business Links: Metropolitan area GDP data from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Department of Commerce combined with one dataset from GAWC that tracks the presence of global headquarters of the world’s 2,000 largest publicly traded corporations.122

Global Recognition and Brand: A combination of the 2022 Anholt-Ipsos City Brands Index, California tourism statistics including tourism spending and revenue, and research from the Brookings Institution on global identity and visibility in U.S. cities.123

Resident Connectivity: Census data for households with a broadband internet subscription, as well as select contextual data for each city. Inspired by the work of Klaus Segbers on “Content and Tech Ability Within the World’s Global City Regions,” in Cities and Global Governance: New Sites for International Relations (2016).124

Foreign-Born Population: 2020 Census data and relevant demographic data.125

Global Engagements

Municipal Office of International Affairs: A dedicated office of international affairs, an international trade and development coordinator, an international affairs portfolio within the office of government affairs, and other iterations of formal, institutionalized international affairs work at the municipal level.

City Networks and Sister City Memberships: Formal memberships in regional and international city networks and active and historical sister city relationships in the city.126

Tourism Association: Coalitions of local travel, tourism, and hospitality industry stakeholders, usually called travel associations. Primary stakeholders include hotels, airlines, convention centers, and others interested in increasing tourism to a city. The highest rating relates to “sales missions” abroad to promote the city.

City-Led Missions Abroad: Delegation trips abroad. Examples of missions abroad include those organized by the city for specific policy-related purposes, and those organized by local chambers of commerce or World Trade Centers, with attendance by local public officials.

Hosting Foreign Leaders: Meetings, events, and coordinated engagements within the city between the local mayor or manager and a foreign leader.

Resolutions and Public Statements: City Council resolutions and public leader statements on global affairs.

Office of Immigrant or Refugee Affairs: Presence of an office or public institution dedicated to providing services to immigrants and/or refugees.

INTERVIEWS

Erin Bromaghim, Deputy Mayor of International Affairs for the City of Los Angeles, private interview, October 16, 2023.

Jonathan Williams-Kinsel, Chief Innovation Officer for the City of Long Beach, private interview, October 31, 2023.

John Ellis, Government Affairs Manager for the City of Fresno, private interview, November 21, 2023.

Javier Gomez, Director of Global Affairs for the City of San Diego, private interview, November 16, 2023.

Joe Hedges, International Programs Manager for the City of San José, private interview,

December 1, 2023.

Mark Chandler, Director of International Trade and Commerce for the City of San Francisco, private interview, October 6, 2023.

Michael Colbruno, Commissioner of the Port of Oakland, private interview, January 22, 2024.

Sarah Stewart, Director of Operations, Sacramento China Trade Office, private interview,

November 13, 2023.