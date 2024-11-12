Russia’s Great Energy Game in the Middle East

The Oil Price War of 2020

The Saudi-Russian relationship was tested during the oil price war of 2020. From 2016 to 2019 OPEC+ focused on stabilizing the oil market. Their strategy aimed to manage market expectations, eliminate excess supply, and compensate for shortages caused by accidents, without pushing prices above sustainable levels or encouraging competition through higher prices.

During the fall of 2019, the Saudis in OPEC+ started to advocate a return to the old policies, which meant giving up market share in the hopes that higher prices would compensate for volume loss. This change in policy was the result of changed leadership. In September 2019, the Saudi oil industry veteran al-Falih was replaced by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Mohammed bin Salman’s half-brother and the first royal to become an energy minister of Saudi Arabia. The Crown Prince had laid down ambitious plans for the kingdom and was looking for additional revenue to fund them. His brother, Abdulaziz bin-Salman, thought he knew how to increase revenues: cutting oil production to trigger higher prices. Initially, Saudi Arabia tried to convince its OPEC+ partners by demonstrating leadership and unilaterally and voluntarily reducing its production, hoping that others, Russia in particular, would see the light and reduce their production as well.

For the Russians, however, following this approach proved difficult; Novak was constantly battling Sechin’s calls to abandon OPEC+ altogether. The rest of the Russian oil industry was also wary that production cuts would result in an encore of the 1980s, when Saudi production cuts were more than compensated by production growth in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The relationship between Novak and Abdulaziz was strictly formal and lacked the rapport that was established between Novak and al-Falih.

In December 2019, OPEC+ agreed on the smallest possible collective production cut of 500,000 barrels per day, while Saudi Arabia pledged to reduce its production by an additional 400,000 barrels per day. In January and February 2020, amid recovering U.S. shale production, there was mounting pressure to make deeper and more extended cuts to create a sense of lasting shortage in the market. However, Russia opposed this strategy, arguing that it would effectively guarantee a price floor for U.S. shale producers, encouraging them to increase investment and production. This, in turn, would likely necessitate further production cuts from OPEC+ in the future, escalating a cycle of reductions.

In early March 2020, the disagreement turned into a conflict. Abdulaziz had to prove his effectiveness in his new role and establish his authority. He argued that the COVID-19 pandemic, then spreading in China, could decrease Chinese demand for oil. But the Russians argued that it would be better to wait for a clear picture and make cuts based on firm data rather than conflicting forecasts. For the Russians, Abdulaziz’s argument seemed like a pretense to push Saudi Arabia’s agenda, so Russia suggested abstaining from preemptive cuts, keeping the quotas for a quarter, tolerating a price drop of $5–$8 per barrel of crude oil if needed, monitoring the coronavirus situation, and taking action when and if circumstances demanded it. Saudi Arabia went on to advocate a collective cut of 1.5 million barrels per day for at least a year. When Russia refused to agree to deeper production cuts, the Saudis responded by warning that this stance would lead to the absence of any agreement on production limits, effectively signaling the onset of a price war. Despite this, the Russians remained firm in their decision and did not relent.

In anticipation of this outcome, the Saudis accumulated a large stock of oil in storage in the run-up to the potentially contentious meeting with Russia and chartered additional tankers to be able to immediately dump additional volumes of oil into the market. The next day, Saudi Arabia announced deep discounts to its posted prices for April 2020 and suggested that it could produce up to 12.5 million barrels per day, or 3 million barrels per day more than it was producing in February.

Every other oil nation followed suit and started to produce at the top of its capacity. This increase in production coincided with a drastic reduction in global oil demand due to the widespread COVID-19 lockdowns, causing a significant mismatch between supply and demand in the global oil market.

The standoff lasted for a month, with the United States acting as a broker between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Washington had to threaten to retract any military support from Saudi Arabia to push the Saudis back to the negotiation table and a deal was ultimately struck. OPEC+ agreed to unprecedented cuts, reducing their output by almost a quarter from the February 2020 levels, but it took more than a year to clear the surplus created during the price war. The COVID-19-induced price drop and inventory buildup would have happened even if the Russians had accepted Saudi Arabia’s proposed OPEC+ agreement and additional cuts likely would have been necessary, but they probably would not have been as significant or impactful.

The price war was costly. From an external perspective, it might have been a reputational loss for both Russia and Saudi Arabia, but each of them most likely counted it as a reputational win, with each country demonstrating a willingness to tolerate substantial levels of pain and not bending under pressure.

The Energy Transition: A Common Threat?

Russia and Saudi Arabia have a similar approach to the energy transition: both acknowledge that global decarbonization is necessary and that oil might become a less dominant energy source, but they believe in a gradual instead of rapid divestment from fossil fuels. This belief was particularly evident during discussions leading up to the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, Scotland, where both Russia and Saudi Arabia expressed views that the energy transition would occur more slowly than many anticipated. Russia and Saudi Arabia indicated their readiness to continue supplying oil during the transition period to countries that might find themselves prematurely reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Both countries continue to water down international declarations calling for abandoning fossil fuels by postponing the target date and they are keen to explore technology solutions such as Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage, which would mitigate the environmental impact of fossil fuels while still enabling continued use. In this context, Russia and Saudi Arabia have positioned themselves as natural allies in sustaining the oil era.

After Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council resisted U.S. pressure to condemn the invasion. While they did eventually vote for the UN resolution that condemned the war, this action was largely symbolic and did not signify a substantial commitment. For the Gulf nations, the Russia-Ukraine conflict is viewed as a distant issue, and they appear to prefer to remain neutral rather than take sides.

But their position on the issue does not mean they have no interest in its impacts. The conflict has sparked a trade war in the energy sector, as the West has had to look for alternative sources to replace embargoed Russian oil.

Western nations were contemplating embargoing Russian oil, but it would have to be replaced with oil from other sources. Despite numerous calls to Saudi Arabia, it refused to promise any additional production to alleviate potential shortages. The price cap mechanism introduced by EU and G7 countries to curb Russian oil income was also seen as a threat by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. If successful, a similar mechanism might be applied to other oil exporters, for example, under the auspices of another incarnation of the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act (NOPEC).

The UAE has emerged as an important nexus in the Russian oil trade. The country has become a base for numerous newly established oil traders who manage a shadow fleet and facilitate transactions involving oil traded above the price cap and settled in dirhams (the UAE’s currency). In recent years, the UAE has also become the residence of many rich Russians, serving as a safe haven for their luxury yachts and wealth. Dubai in particular has turned into a major transit hub for Russian travelers. Despite these developments, recent U.S. pressure has prompted the UAE to begin tightening regulations concerning the flow of Russian-related money and goods. Nevertheless, the past two years have proven extremely lucrative for the country, highlighting its strategic and economic adaptability in the face of shifting global dynamics.

Changing Camps?

In August 2023, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were among six countries that received invitations to join the intergovernmental BRICS organization, transforming what began as a seemingly arbitrary grouping of emerging markets—coined by an investment banker—into a potential counterbalance to the G7. Moscow is pushing the expansion and concept, as Russia needs to create a sphere of legitimacy and break out of its pariah state status. While the Gulf countries may not necessarily embrace this concept, they are looking for opportunities to hedge their roles as junior partners of the United States.

For decades, the Persian Gulf has been a strategic focus for the United States, partly due to America’s reliance on oil imports from the region. But in recent years, the United States has transitioned from being an oil importer to being the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, positioning itself as a formidable competitor to the Gulf countries in the global energy market. As discussed earlier in this analysis, the shift underscores a broader realignment in global energy politics that will increasingly have profound influence on the geopolitical choices of Gulf countries and Russia.

At the same time, China’s energy imports continue to grow, despite China’s leadership in wind, solar, and EVs. One might argue that China is becoming a more important partner to the Gulf countries than the United States. Saudi Arabia is linking its Vision 2030 with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Saudia Arabia has lately become the largest recipient of BRI investments in the region.

At the same time, Russia is becoming increasingly dependent on China as the main buyer of its natural resources and the main supplier of Russia’s imports.

Currently, Russia and Saudi Arabia are in mutually beneficial cooperation mode, but this cooperation is built around a narrow agenda of the oil market stability, which may be a shaky foundation for a long-lasting relationship.

The two countries have been getting closer related to anti-Western sentiment and a desire for a multi-polar world. Both countries also seem natural players in China’s geopolitical camp—ambitious but waning regional powers with global aspirations, but limited chances to realize them. China may be most interested in luring these countries to its side and may be best positioned to placate the egos of Russian and Saudi Arabian leaders, while extracting the real benefits for Chinese national interest.