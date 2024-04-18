Bringing corporate decisionmakers and Carnegie experts together to better understand and navigate the technological, economic, security, and political drivers shaping a rapidly changing international landscape.
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace generates strategic ideas and independent analysis to help countries and institutions take on the most difficult global problems and advance peace.
The Carnegie Corporate Circle provides leading private sector companies the opportunity to engage with Carnegie’s unparalleled network of more than 170 experts from diverse disciplines and perspectives who are world-renowned scholars and include distinguished diplomats and senior figures from the defense, intelligence, and business worlds. We engage DC-based corporate representatives through regular in person and virtual events, closed-group and individual briefings, curated analysis, and VIP forums. One primary engagement includes monthly briefings, scheduled roundtable discussions led by Carnegie scholars on key international events and issues.
Please contact Alison Rausch for more information on Corporate Circle.
Tom Carothers, Harvey V. Fineberg Chair For Democracy Studies Director and Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program
Ashley Tellis, Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and Senior Fellow, Asia Program
Sarah Yerkes, Senior Fellow, Middle East Program
The briefing will focus on Global Elections in 2024. The scholar panel will feature Carnegie scholars: Tom Carothers, senior fellow and co-director of Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program who is leading Carnegie’s Global Elections 2024 series; Ashley Tellis, Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent; and Sarah Yerkes, senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program.
Amr Hamzawy, Director and Senior Fellow, Middle East Program
Iran backed Houthi rebels have been bombing commercial ships in the Red Sea, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza. The attacks, which the Houthis indicated will continue until Israel halts its campaign in the Gaza Strip, has caused disruption to a major shipping channel, leading the US and its allies to respond. Join Amr Hamzawy, Director of the Middle East program, for a conversation on the political economy of the Red Sea as the ongoing impacts of the Israel-Hamas war in the region.
Darshana Baruah, Fellow, Asia Program
The Indian Ocean region has been an important trade arena for centuries. Today, it remains critical to the security and stability of shipping lanes and trade routes, accounting for over one-third of the world’s bulk cargo traffic and two-thirds of the world’s oil shipments and ensuring global access to food, precious metals, and energy resources. For decades, the Indian Ocean region has been erroneously studied through the continental divisions of Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. But to understand the true economic importance and strategic advantages of the region, it must be viewed as one continuous theater. Join Darshana Baruah for a conversation on the geostrategic importance of the Indian Ocean.
Karim Sadjadpour, Senior Fellow, Middle East Program
Join Karim Sadjadpour, Senior Fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, for a briefing on the continuing turmoil in the Middle East with an emphasis on the threats from Iran, its escalating tensions with Israel, U.S. sanctions, and the risks of broader conflict.
Ashley Tellis, Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and Senior Fellow, Asia Program
Milan Vaishnav, Director and Senior Fellow, South Asia Program
On June 4, votes will be counted in India’s historic general election. What do the election results tell us about the state of Indian politics? What will India’s next government look like? And what are the implications for India’s economy and foreign policy, including the future of U.S.-India relations? Join Carnegie for a briefing on the election results, the new government, and India’s near-term policy priorities.
Stephen Wertheim, Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program
After four years of Trump, President Joe Biden aimed to restore U.S. global leadership. But the U.S. looks less like a leader of the world and more like the head of a faction, reduced to defending its side against others and struggling to solve problems and bridge divides. Given Biden's zero-sum approach on China, waning U.S. support for Ukraine, and the Middle East still embroiled in conflict, the U.S. needs a new strategic approach to reclaim global leadership. Join Stephen Wertheim for a wide-ranging conversation on U.S. foreign policy in the lead up to the election.
Dan Baer, Senior Vice President for Policy Research, Director, Europe Program
This briefing included a conversation with Dan Baer, Senior Vice President for Policy Research; Director of the Europe Program at Carnegie; and former U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Dan discussed the future of NATO and the strength of the alliance under a potential Trump or newly appointed Harris administration, and political upheaval in the EU.
Dates and times subject to change. For more information or to join for a future event, please email: alison.rausch@ceip.org.
Past topics included:
Carnegie scholars provides Corporate Circle members with global, independent, and strategic insights across all Carnegie programs. Discover more about Carnegie’s research programs below.
