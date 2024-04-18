Corporate Circle

The Indian Ocean region has been an important trade arena for centuries. Today, it remains critical to the security and stability of shipping lanes and trade routes, accounting for over one-third of the world’s bulk cargo traffic and two-thirds of the world’s oil shipments and ensuring global access to food, precious metals, and energy resources. For decades, the Indian Ocean region has been erroneously studied through the continental divisions of Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. But to understand the true economic importance and strategic advantages of the region, it must be viewed as one continuous theater. Join Darshana Baruah for a conversation on the geostrategic importance of the Indian Ocean.