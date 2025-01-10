The California Fires Could Upend the U.S. Disaster Recovery System

But wildfires have a unique disaster profile: they typically hit less populated areas but completely devastate structures. Wildfires represent a relatively small portion of overall applications for disaster assistance over the last decade.

For a major hurricane, millions of people can apply for assistance across the affected area. After Hurricane Irma in 2017, more than 2.6 million people applied for FEMA assistance in Florida. Only a fraction of applicants are eligible (29 percent in the case of Hurricane Irma), and most people do not apply for total loss—they may have experienced a damaged roof or several inches of water in one part of the house, or they may have expenses related to a long-term power outage. In contrast, the highest number of people to apply for assistance after a wildfire is 27,057 after the 2018 Camp Fire, which wiped out the communities in and around Paradise, California.

The question now, as damage assessments are underway, is whether we’re headed for a new kind of fire scenario that’s closer to a hurricane in scale. Data from the nonprofit Texas Appleseed shows that Hurricane Helene impacted 301,451 homes in Florida, of which 41,000 experienced at least “major” damage and 3,312 “severe” damage. By comparison, as of publication time, 10,000 structures have been destroyed in the ongoing wildfires, and an estimated 62,000 structures are threatened.

In addition, Angelenos will be stepping into a recovery landscape without a strong insurance market. Like their counterparts in hurricane-plagued states, many Californians have seen their home insurance policies dropped (or likely will soon), and a state-backed insurance mechanism is already stretched beyond its limits. Disaster recovery in the United States was designed as a three-legged stool supported jointly by public and private insurance, grants, and loans. Without insurance, the ecosystem won’t function, and whole communities will fail to recover. In July, State Farm reportedly dropped approximately 1,600 policies for homes in Pacific Palisades. That neighborhood has a median home price of $3.1 million—more than ten times that of Paradise—which could further strain the system with astronomically expensive costs to rebuild.

In addition to individual recovery, this level of damage will require significant financial recovery assistance for public spaces across a wide geographic area. FEMA’s Public Assistance Program reimburses jurisdictions for the costs of rescue efforts, clearing debris, and repairing public roads and buildings, including schools. FEMA has spent a total of $4.8 billion on this type of recovery assistance across the fourteen recent wildfires we studied, for an average of $342 million per fire—in contrast to an average of $985 million per hurricane over the same period.