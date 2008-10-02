event

Post-Bush America and the World: Can the Gap be Closed?

Thu. October 2nd, 2008
Brussels

Thursday 2nd October and Friday 3rd October
Hotel Amigo, Brussels

Expectations are running high for major changes in the next U.S. administration's foreign policy, but how much change is likely, and will it be enough to close the gap between America and the world?

Top experts from the Carnegie Endowment's offices in Washington D.C., Moscow, Beijing, Beirut and Brussels, including Jessica T. Mathews, Robert Kagan, Douglas Paal, George Perkovich, Karim Sadjadpour, Ashley Tellis, and Dmitri Trenin, met with foreign policy leaders and commentators from across the world, including Emma Bonino, Robert Cooper, Thérèse Delpech, Kemal Dervis, Peter David, Bobo Lo and Paul Taylor.

The conference marked the launch of Carnegie Europe, the new pan-European foreign policy forum, part of the Carnegie Endowment’s New Vision pioneering the global think tank.

Sessions

Opening Remarks

What do Europeans Want From a Post-Bush America and What Can They Offer In Return?
Robert Cooper, Emma Bonino, Elmar Brok and Pawel Zalewski discussed what Europeans expect from the next U.S. president and what Europe can offer in return.

Russia's Relations with the World: the Aftermath of the Georgian Conflict 
Philip Stephens, Bobo Lo, Michael A. McFaul and Dmitri Trenin discussed how the West can move forward with its relationship with Russia in the aftermath of the Georgian conflict.

India and China: a Rising Powers World
Peter David, Ashley Tellis and Douglas H. Paal discussed what China and India expect from the next U.S. president.

Iran: A Test Case for a New U.S. Administration and Its International partners
George Perkovich, Karim Sadjadpour and Thérèse Delpech discussed how the new U.S. administration and its international partners should address the Iran crisis.

A New Global Climate Change Deal?
Tony Long, Jessica T. Mathews, Laurence Tubiana and Tom Burke debated how the EU and U.S. can effectively address climate change.  

The Long-term Implications of the Global Financial Crisis
David Rennie, Freddy Van den Spiegel, Kemal Dervis and Paul Taylor discussed the implications of the current worldwide financial crisis and how the international community should respond. 

event speakers

Emma Bonino

Elmar Brok

Tom Burke

Robert Cooper

Robert Cooper is a British and European diplomat. In his long and varied career, he penned the first European Security Strategy in 2003, led the EU facilitated dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, and served as special advisor on Burma/Myanmar to Catherine Ashton. He is the author of "The Breaking of Nations" (Atlantic Press 2003), which won the Orwell Prize for Political Writing.

Michael Cox

Gregory Craig

Peter David

Thérèse Delpech

Kemal Dervis

Robert Kagan

Senior Associate

Kagan, author of the recent book, The Return of History and the End of Dreams (Knopf 2008), writes a monthly column on world affairs for the Washington Post and is a contributing editor at both the Weekly Standard and the New Republic.

Bobo Lo

Tony Long

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

Distinguished Fellow

Mathews is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served as Carnegie’s president for 18 years.

Michael McFaul

Senior Associate

In addition to his role at Carnegie, McFaul is Peter and Helen Bing Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and associate professor of political science at Stanford University.

Douglas H. Paal

Distinguished Fellow, Asia Program

Paal previously served as vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and as unofficial U.S. representative to Taiwan as director of the American Institute in Taiwan.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

David Rennie

David Rennie is Beijing bureau chief for the Economist and author of the weekly Chaguan column on China. He is the cohost, with Alice Su, of the Drum Tower podcast. He joined the Economist in 2007 as a European Union correspondent based in Brussels. Previously he was on the foreign staff of the Daily Telegraph, with postings in Sydney, Beijing, Washington D.C., and Brussels.

Gianni Riotta

Karim Sadjadpour

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Iran and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

Phillip Stephens

Paul Taylor

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Laurence Tubiana

Dmitri Trenin

Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.

Freddy Van den Spiegel

Pawel Zalewski