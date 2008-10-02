Post-Bush America and the World: Can the Gap be Closed?

Thursday 2nd October and Friday 3rd October

Hotel Amigo, Brussels

Expectations are running high for major changes in the next U.S. administration's foreign policy, but how much change is likely, and will it be enough to close the gap between America and the world?

Top experts from the Carnegie Endowment's offices in Washington D.C., Moscow, Beijing, Beirut and Brussels, including Jessica T. Mathews, Robert Kagan, Douglas Paal, George Perkovich, Karim Sadjadpour, Ashley Tellis, and Dmitri Trenin, met with foreign policy leaders and commentators from across the world, including Emma Bonino, Robert Cooper, Thérèse Delpech, Kemal Dervis, Peter David, Bobo Lo and Paul Taylor.

The conference marked the launch of Carnegie Europe, the new pan-European foreign policy forum, part of the Carnegie Endowment’s New Vision pioneering the global think tank.

Sessions

Opening Remarks

What do Europeans Want From a Post-Bush America and What Can They Offer In Return?

Robert Cooper, Emma Bonino, Elmar Brok and Pawel Zalewski discussed what Europeans expect from the next U.S. president and what Europe can offer in return.

Russia's Relations with the World: the Aftermath of the Georgian Conflict

Philip Stephens, Bobo Lo, Michael A. McFaul and Dmitri Trenin discussed how the West can move forward with its relationship with Russia in the aftermath of the Georgian conflict.

India and China: a Rising Powers World

Peter David, Ashley Tellis and Douglas H. Paal discussed what China and India expect from the next U.S. president.

Iran: A Test Case for a New U.S. Administration and Its International partners

George Perkovich, Karim Sadjadpour and Thérèse Delpech discussed how the new U.S. administration and its international partners should address the Iran crisis.

A New Global Climate Change Deal?

Tony Long, Jessica T. Mathews, Laurence Tubiana and Tom Burke debated how the EU and U.S. can effectively address climate change.

The Long-term Implications of the Global Financial Crisis

David Rennie, Freddy Van den Spiegel, Kemal Dervis and Paul Taylor discussed the implications of the current worldwide financial crisis and how the international community should respond.