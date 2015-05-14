Registration
Five years after the outbreak of the Arab Spring, the uprisings have failed to fulfill the people’s aspirations for democracy, freedom, and social justice. North Africa, where the Arab Spring was born, has become a reservoir for cross-border jihadi movements and a hotbed for youth radicalization.
The Carnegie Middle East Center, in coordination with Institut Prometheus pour la Démocratie et les Droits Humains, analyzed the youth radicalization phenomenon and explore its relation to political and socioeconomic marginalization through case studies in Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Libya, and Algeria. Participants also looked at deradicalization initiatives in the Maghreb region, shedding light on success stories and ongoing mediation efforts between civil society and the state.
Agenda
3:00 to 4:30 p.m.
Youth Marginalization and Radicalization in North Africa
- Moderator: Mohammed Masbah, Carnegie Middle East Center
- Opening Remarks: Lina Khatib, Carnegie Middle East Center
- Introduction: Yassin Bazzaz, Institut Prometheus pour la Démocratie et les Droits Humains
- Abdelali Hamieddine, Alkarama Forum for Human Rights, Morocco
- Sami Braham, Center for Economic and Social Studies and Research, Tunisia
- Dalia Ghanem-Yazbeck, Carnegie Middle East Center
4:30 to 4:45 p.m.
Break
4:45 to 6:00 p.m.
The Role of Civil Society in Deradicalization
- Moderator: Latifa Elbouhsini, Institut National de l'Action Sociale, Morocco
- Khadija Marwazi, Médiateur pour la Démocratie et les Droits de l'Homme, Morocco
- Rihab El Haj, New Libya Foundation
- George Fahmi, Carnegie Middle East Center