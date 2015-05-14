Five years after the outbreak of the Arab Spring, the uprisings have failed to fulfill the people’s aspirations for democracy, freedom, and social justice. North Africa, where the Arab Spring was born, has become a reservoir for cross-border jihadi movements and a hotbed for youth radicalization.

The Carnegie Middle East Center, in coordination with Institut Prometheus pour la Démocratie et les Droits Humains, analyzed the youth radicalization phenomenon and explore its relation to political and socioeconomic marginalization through case studies in Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Libya, and Algeria. Participants also looked at deradicalization initiatives in the Maghreb region, shedding light on success stories and ongoing mediation efforts between civil society and the state.

Agenda

3:00 to 4:30 p.m.

Youth Marginalization and Radicalization in North Africa

Moderator: Mohammed Masbah, Carnegie Middle East Center



Opening Remarks: Lina Khatib, Carnegie Middle East Center



Introduction: Yassin Bazzaz, Institut Prometheus pour la Démocratie et les Droits Humains



Abdelali Hamieddine, Alkarama Forum for Human Rights, Morocco



Sami Braham, Center for Economic and Social Studies and Research, Tunisia



Dalia Ghanem-Yazbeck, Carnegie Middle East Center

4:30 to 4:45 p.m.

Break

4:45 to 6:00 p.m.

The Role of Civil Society in Deradicalization