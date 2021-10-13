Carnegie Connects: A Conversation with Robert Malley, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran

The Islamic Republic of Iran represents one of the greatest challenges in the Middle East and beyond for the Biden administration. As the United States approaches the prospect of a seventh round of negotiations in Vienna over the fate of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), what are the chances for success? Is the agreement still viable? If not, is a broader framework realistic? And if negotiations don’t succeed, what are the options for the United States to manage Iran’s putative nuclear aspirations and its regional ambitions?

Join us as Robert Malley sits down with Aaron David Miller for a discussion of the future of U.S. relations with Iran.