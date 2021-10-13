event

Carnegie Connects: A Conversation with Robert Malley, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran

Wed. October 13th, 2021
Live Online

The Islamic Republic of Iran represents one of the greatest challenges in the Middle East and beyond for the Biden administration. As the United States approaches the prospect of a seventh round of negotiations in Vienna over the fate of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), what are the chances for success? Is the agreement still viable? If not, is a broader framework realistic? And if negotiations don’t succeed, what are the options for the United States to manage Iran’s putative nuclear aspirations and its regional ambitions?

Join us as Robert Malley sits down with Aaron David Miller for a discussion of the future of U.S. relations with Iran.

 
Political ReformSecurityForeign PolicyNuclear PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesMiddle EastIran
Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Robert Malley

Robert Malley was appointed special envoy for Iran on January 28, 2021. Prior to that, he served as president and CEO of the International Crisis Group. Under former president Barack Obama, he served as special assistant to the president, senior advisor to the president for the Counter-ISIL Campaign, White House coordinator for the Middle East, North Africa, and Gulf Region in 2015-2016, and earlier as senior director for the Gulf Region and Syria.