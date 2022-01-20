event

Carnegie Connects: A Conversation With Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Thu. January 20th, 2022
Live Online

January 20, 2022 marks the first anniversary of the Biden administration and a year of significant shift in U.S. foreign policy. Challenges abound—the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, ballistic missile launches by North Korea, a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, faltering nuclear negotiations with Iran, growing competition with China, and the global crises of a pandemic and climate change. What were the Biden administration’s greatest successes and failures? And what will the new year hold for U.S. foreign policy?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with the U.S. representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, to discuss the second year of the Biden administration and how it plans to prioritize and tackle its foreign policy objectives.

Political ReformDemocracyEconomyClimate ChangeSecurityForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited States
Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Linda Thomas-Greenfield is the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs and currently, the senior vice president at Albright Stonebridge Group, Africa Practice.