Carnegie Connects: A Conversation With Linda Thomas-Greenfield

January 20, 2022 marks the first anniversary of the Biden administration and a year of significant shift in U.S. foreign policy. Challenges abound—the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, ballistic missile launches by North Korea, a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, faltering nuclear negotiations with Iran, growing competition with China, and the global crises of a pandemic and climate change. What were the Biden administration’s greatest successes and failures? And what will the new year hold for U.S. foreign policy?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with the U.S. representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, to discuss the second year of the Biden administration and how it plans to prioritize and tackle its foreign policy objectives.