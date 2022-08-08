event

Carnegie Connects: A Conversation With the President of Israel Isaac Herzog

Mon. August 8th, 2022
Live Online

As Israel approaches its fifth election in four years, it faces a series of challenges and opportunities. Worries over Iran’s nuclear ambitions remain, and a peace with the Palestinians remains elusive. Meanwhile, Israel has an opening to expand relations with the Gulf states and a longstanding relationship with the United States under a Biden administration keen on working together with Israel.  

Listen as Aaron David Miller sat down with Israel’s eleventh president, Isaac Herzog, to talk about the presidency, the U.S.-Israeli relationship, Iran, Palestine, and more. 

SecurityNuclear PolicyForeign PolicyMiddle EastIsrael
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Isaac Herzog

Isaac Herzog is the eleventh president of the State of Israel. (Image credit Avi Ohayon/GPO)