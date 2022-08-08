Carnegie Connects: A Conversation With the President of Israel Isaac Herzog

As Israel approaches its fifth election in four years, it faces a series of challenges and opportunities. Worries over Iran’s nuclear ambitions remain, and a peace with the Palestinians remains elusive. Meanwhile, Israel has an opening to expand relations with the Gulf states and a longstanding relationship with the United States under a Biden administration keen on working together with Israel.

Listen as Aaron David Miller sat down with Israel’s eleventh president, Isaac Herzog, to talk about the presidency, the U.S.-Israeli relationship, Iran, Palestine, and more.