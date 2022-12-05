event

Carnegie Connects: Reassessment or Business as Usual in U.S.-Saudi Relations

Mon. December 5th, 2022
Live Online

The U.S.-Saudi relationship is going through some of the worst tensions in decades. In the wake of the Saudi-driven OPEC Plus decision in October to cut production, Biden has warned of “consequences” for the relationship. At the same time, the White House has also granted Mohammed bin Salman legal immunity over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a sting to Biden’s calls to uphold human rights. What consequences, if any, will arise now, or will it just be a slap on the wrist for a problematic but important partner? How will the OPEC Plus meeting in Vienna shape energy markets? And how will the EU’s embargo of seaborne Russian oil shipments and G7 price caps affect energy prices and U.S.-Saudi relations?

Join Aaron David Miller as he welcomes back veteran OPEC watcher Helima Croft and Princeton University’s Bernard Haykel as they discuss the future of U.S.-Saudi relations.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Helima Croft

Helima Croft is a managing director and the head of global commodity strategy and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) research at RBC Capital Markets. She specializes in geopolitics and energy, leading a team of commodity strategists that cover energy, metals, and cross‐commodity investor activity.

Bernard Haykel

Bernard Haykel is a scholar of the Arabian Peninsula, focusing on the history, politics, and economics of Saudi Arabia, the other Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC), and Yemen. He is a professor of Near Eastern studies at Princeton University.