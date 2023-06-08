Pivotal States: What Direction for the U.S.-India Partnership?

After decades of estrangement, cooperation between the United States and India has boomed in recent years, driven to a significant degree by rising tensions with China.

Yet for all the optimism about the trajectory of U.S.-India relations, important questions remain unanswered. Does strategic competition with China simply mask more difficult problems in the U.S.-India relationship, like disagreements on trade or India’s relationship with Russia? Do the United States and India even see eye-to-eye on how to respond to the various challenges posed by China? What other steps might the United States take to unlock the potential of its partnership with India?

Please join the Director of the Carnegie Endowment’s American Statecraft Program, Chris Chivvis, for the next installment of our Pivotal States series, with Lisa Curtis and Ashley Tellis on Washington’s strategic alternatives in its relations with New Delhi.

