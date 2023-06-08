event

Pivotal States: What Direction for the U.S.-India Partnership?

Thu. June 8th, 2023
Live Online

After decades of estrangement, cooperation between the United States and India has boomed in recent years, driven to a significant degree by rising tensions with China. 

Yet for all the optimism about the trajectory of U.S.-India relations, important questions remain unanswered. Does strategic competition with China simply mask more difficult problems in the U.S.-India relationship, like disagreements on trade or India’s relationship with Russia? Do the United States and India even see eye-to-eye on how to respond to the various challenges posed by China? What other steps might the United States take to unlock the potential of its partnership with India?

Please join the Director of the Carnegie Endowment’s American Statecraft Program, Chris Chivvis, for the next installment of our Pivotal States series, with Lisa Curtis and Ashley Tellis on Washington’s strategic alternatives in its relations with New Delhi.

Lisa Curtis

Lisa Curtis is deputy assistant to the President and senior director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council. Formerly, she was a senior research fellow on South Asia at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center. Prior to joining Heritage, she served on the professional staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where she held the South Asia portfolio for the then-chairman, Senator Richard Lugar (R-IN).

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.