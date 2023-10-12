event

The Israeli-Hamas War

Thu. October 12th, 2023
Live Online

Since October 7, the conflict between Israel and Hamas has escalated to its highest level in recent years. The brutality of the Hamas attacks, the hostage-taking, and Israel’s response to date, including devastating air strikes in Gaza and the blockade—have intensified the conflict. Will Israel launch a major ground campaign against Hamas? What is the fate of the hostages? Is there a chance that the conflict could spread to the West Bank and Jerusalem or trigger a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah on the Israel-Lebanon border? What is Iran’s involvement, and how is the Biden administration dealing with the crisis? Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak to discuss these and other issues.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Ehud Barak

Ehud Barak was the prime minister of Israel from 1999 to 2001.