Getting China Right: A Conversation With David Rennie

Late last year, the Economist asked an intriguing question: How scary is China? President Joe Biden’s administration clearly considers China a peer competitor to the United States and many in Congress view Beijing as a mortal threat. There’s no doubt that China poses serious challenges, even dangers in some areas, for America. But is Washington overlooking China’s weaknesses and vulnerabilities, and misunderstanding what China wants from America and the world? Are we getting China right?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with David Rennie, the Economist’s bureau chief in Beijing, to discuss these and other issues.