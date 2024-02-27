event

Getting China Right: A Conversation With David Rennie

Tue. February 27th, 2024
Live Online

Late last year, the Economist asked an intriguing question: How scary is China? President Joe Biden’s administration clearly considers China a peer competitor to the United States and many in Congress view Beijing as a mortal threat. There’s no doubt that China poses serious challenges, even dangers in some areas, for America. But is Washington overlooking China’s weaknesses and vulnerabilities, and misunderstanding what China wants from America and the world? Are we getting China right? 

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with David Rennie, the Economist’s bureau chief in Beijing, to discuss these and other issues.

event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

David Rennie

David Rennie is Beijing bureau chief for the Economist and author of the weekly Chaguan column on China. He is the cohost, with Alice Su, of the Drum Tower podcast. He joined the Economist in 2007 as a European Union correspondent based in Brussels. Previously he was on the foreign staff of the Daily Telegraph, with postings in Sydney, Beijing, Washington D.C., and Brussels.