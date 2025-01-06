Podcast

Can the U.S. Win the Clean Energy Race Against China?

by Sophia Besch and Milo McBride
Published on January 6, 2025

Over the past decade, China has emerged as a powerhouse here, producing  the majority of key clean energy technologies. What does this mean for the United States, and for the race towards net zero emissions? In this episode, Sophia Besch and Fellow Milo McBride talk about the strategies the U.S. could deploy to better compete in the clean energy revolution. They unpack how innovative technologies could not only help close the clean energy gap with China but also redefine America’s role in the global energy landscape. They also explore how the incoming Trump administration might approach the U.S.-China race for clean energy dominance—and what all of this means for American allies abroad.

