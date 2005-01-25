How Russia is Not Ukraine: The Closing of Russian Civil Society

Lipman examines the recent evolution of Russia's politcal and social culture and compares it to the democratic developments in neighboring Ukraine. Lipman argues that the Russian state is incapable of following Ukraine's path due to rising authoritarian tendencies, marginalized human rights movements, and co-opted civil society.

About the Author

Masha Lipman is a Scholar-In-Residence at the Moscow Carnegie Center. She works on problems of civil society, a program that aims to study a number of Russian regions and to assess the current state of civil society in the country.