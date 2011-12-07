REQUIRED IMAGE

Conflicts in the Caucasus: Prospects for Resolution

Twenty years after the disappearance of the Soviet Union, the unresolved conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia remain one of its most problematic legacies.

by Thomas de WaalFiona Hill, and Wayne Merry
Published on December 7, 2011

Twenty years after the disappearance of the Soviet Union, the unresolved conflicts in the Caucasus remain one of its most problematic legacies. Despite the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) long mediation in the dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, the results have been disappointing. After the 2008 Russia-Georgia war and Moscow’s subsequent recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the prospects for settling those conflicts seem more remote than ever.

Hosted by the Helsinki Commission, this briefing examined where these conflicts stand today; what factors impede a settlement; whether the resumption of armed hostilities is a serious threat; whether changes in the negotiating format might yield a better outcome; and what, if anything, could the United States do to facilitate a resolution.

