Strategic Asia 2011-2012: Asia Responds to Its Rising Powers - China and India

Source: The National Bureau of Asian Research

Co-edited and introduced by Ashley Tellis, with chapters by leading Asia specialists including Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, this book, the eleventh volume in NBR’s Strategic Asia series, explores how Asian states are responding to the rise of China and India and the strategies these states are pursuing to preserve their national interests. In each chapter, a leading expert investigates how a country or region perceives China’s and India's growth based on geopolitical, economic, cultural, military, and historical interactions and draws implications for U.S. interests and leadership in the Asia-Pacific.

About the Editors:



Ashley J. Tellis, Senior Associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Research Director of the Strategic Asia Program at NBR, served in the U.S. Department of State as senior adviser to the Undersecretary of State of Public Affairs, and previously as senior adviser to the Ambassador at the U.S. Embassy in India. He also served on the National Security Council Staff as special assistant to the President and senior director for Strategic Planning and Southwest Asia. He is the author of India’s Emerging Nuclear Posture (2001) and co-author of Interpreting China’s Grand Strategy: Past, Present, and Future (2000), as well as the co-editor of seven most recent volumes of Strategic Asia, published by NBR.



Travis Tanner is the Senior Project Director and Director of the Pyle Center for Northeast Asian Studies at the National Bureau of Asian Research.

Jessica Keough is the Publications Director at the National Bureau of Asian Research.