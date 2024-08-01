Is a Defense Treaty With Saudi Arabia Worth the Commitments?

In the latest from the Pivotal States series, which examines alternative U.S. foreign policy approaches to the world’s key nations, American Statecraft Program Director Christopher S. Chivvis discussed the future of the U.S.-Saudi Arabia relationship with Kim Ghattas, a contributing editor at Financial Times; Aaron David Miller, American Statecraft senior fellow; and Ambassador Dennis Ross, distinguished fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

This Q & A was adapted from a transcript of the event and has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Christopher S. Chivvis: What are America’s main interests when it comes to Saudi Arabia?

Aaron David Miller: I think U.S. interests [regarding Saudi Arabia] in some respects follow the outlines of U.S interests in the Middle East. First is counterterrorism—protecting the homeland and our interests abroad. Saudis have had a very complicated, problematic history in that regard, but they can be a useful partner.

Christopher S. Chivvis: Complicated, because Al-Qaeda was born in Saudi Arabia . . .

Aaron David Miller: Right. Second is maintaining access to Arab hydrocarbons, not because we need them, but because the rest of the world does, and oil trades in a single market.

Third is preventing the emergence of a regional hegemon with a nuclear weapon. I would put those in the category of must haves—they all pertain to American security and prosperity.

I would like to add a fourth when it comes to Saudi Arabia, which is the pursuit of human rights, but in some respects, I know better. No administration I ever worked for made human rights the organizing principle of American foreign policy.

The administration [of President Joe Biden] has moved the Saudis from pariah to more-than-partner. Saudi Arabia is a very problematic partner for the United States, and I think we need to acknowledge that and be very honest about the nature and the extent of our relationship.

Christopher S. Chivvis: What about you, Kim? How do you see U.S. interests?

Kim Ghattas: Very simply, it’s much better to have Saudi Arabia on your side as an ally that you can work with rather than having an antagonistic relationship.

The other angle to this is China and whether Saudi Arabia is a partner with the U.S. to try to limit the influence Beijing can have in the Middle East. And of course, the regional architecture that you want to put in place that can allow for some long-term stability.

I want to go back to human rights—something that in this region we are very concerned about when we see how much the United States invests in relationships with problematic governments. And that balance has never worked out somehow. Values and interests don’t always align, and they certainly don’t align here, but it’s worth continuing to make that effort. However, I’m also pragmatic—the U.S. constantly thinks that it can leave the Middle East and pivot to Asia, and every time the Middle East proves that you simply cannot walk away from this region. Who would’ve expected that, because of the war in Ukraine, you had to cozy up to Saudi Arabia again? And because of an unexpected event like October 7, you need the Saudis on board?

I think it’s always about finding the balance and not getting too close. We’ve seen in the past how getting too cozy is detrimental to American interests, as it upsets the balance of the region as well. American administrations often go from one to the other.

Christopher S. Chivvis: So how should the United States think about balancing the investments that it makes in this relationship with what it’s getting out of it?

Dennis Ross: I think the term balance that Kim uses is a good one. I think most administrations strive to produce it, but they don’t always succeed.

This needs to be a two-way street. It is important for us [the United States] to have a good, strong relationship with Saudi Arabia right now for a lot of reasons. If we’re going to do something like provide a defense treaty to them—I don’t think we’ve had a bilateral defense treaty that we’ve concluded for sixty years—it is legitimate to ask what is it that we’re going to get out of it. I think the administration is looking at it from several standpoints.

One is the possibility of [a Saudi] normalization with Israel, which has implications for the region because it means the Palestinian issue is actually going to be addressed. Two is the larger context of a broader regional competition. The notion of détente between the Saudis and the Iranians, it’s a purely tactical one. Having spent a lot of time in Saudi Arabia, I’m always struck by how low their expectations are that this détente can be translated into something more meaningful.

The reality is that the Saudis are looking to the U.S. for a defense treaty because their preoccupation is Vision 2030. If you ask [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS] what his priorities are, he’ll say Vision 2030—first priority, second priority, third priority. He wants the defense treaty with the United States to ensure that there’s deterrence against Iran [to make Vision 2030 possible].

Christopher S. Chivvis: The proposed defense treaty is a really important issue, one that requires serious discussion here in Washington. What we’re talking about is basically turning the U.S.-Saudi relationship into something like the relationship the United States has with Japan. Obviously, Japan and Saudi Arabia are different countries with different economies, but the model for the treaty, as I understand it, is the U.S.-Japan Alliance—a very, very deep commitment that the United States has made to Japan decades ago. What we are discussing is making a similar kind of a commitment to Saudi Arabia for an indefinite period. What kinds of things would make it worthwhile for the United States to make that deep of a commitment, and how much confidence can we have that Saudi Arabia can deliver?

Aaron David Miller: There’s another element here that I think we need to focus on, and that is Saudi Arabia’s own agency. This is not the Saudi Arabia of its former kings. It is a Saudi Arabia that is pursuing what I would call a 360-degree foreign policy. [Also] MBS is thirty-eight years old. By my reckoning, if there’s a succession of one-term presidents, he could see eight or nine U.S. presidents come and go during his tenure.

In addition, Saudi Arabia has no intention of becoming the tip of the American spear in the face of an aggressive Iran. As long as Iran continues to be a bad actor in terms of wanting to spread its influence, MBS has to make a calculation. He’s vulnerable, and there’s a certain amount of dependency, but he also has to be extremely careful. We need to take a sober look at Saudi Arabia’s own motivations here.

If the U.S. is going to sign a mutual defense pact, which will be subject to Senate ratification and will attain the force of law, we have to be pretty sure about what we’re getting into. I would argue that with Saudi Arabia, there is very little coincidence of values. There is almost no constituency in this country for an exclusive relationship with Saudi Arabia. And as far as interests are concerned, it’s episodic. Oil pricing, not necessarily. Relations with Russia and China, not necessarily. Human rights, not necessarily.

What should the United States pay for Israeli-Saudi normalization? If you didn’t have Israeli-Saudi normalization, there would be zero chance of getting anything like what we are considering through Congress—which I know for some administrations becomes a sort of impediment, but in a democracy, it is a part of the foreign policy process. That’s the question to me.