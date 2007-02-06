event

Is There Still a Political Reform Agenda in the Middle East?

Tue. February 6th, 2007
Washington, D.C.

A New Vision for the Carnegie Endowment

In recent years the issue of political reform in the Arab world has been much discussed both in the region and the United States and a number of countries have taken at least some reform steps.  Yet the rising conflicts in Iraq, Lebanon, and Palestine, as well as tensions between the United States and Iran, have recently overshadowed political reform debates.

IMGXYZ583IMGZYX Given these developments, what is the state of the Arab political reform agenda and what can be expected in terms of political change in the region in the near future?  What are the implications for U.S. efforts to promote regional reform?  Four top political analysts from the region with expertise spanning all different parts of the Arab world participated in a lively, wide-ranging discussion on these questions, with active audience participation.

This event supports the launch of the Carnegie Endowment’s NEW VISION and joins events that day held by the Endowment’s Middle East Program, Nonproliferation Project and Eurasia program. The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace pioneered the idea that in today’s world a think tank whose mission is to contribute to global security, stability and prosperity requires a permanent international presence and a multinational outlook at the core of its operations.

Building on the experience of its presence in Russia with the Carnegie Moscow Center, the Endowment has launched centers and programs in Beirut, Beijing and Brussels staffed by native scholars and voices.  Carnegie now aims to transform itself from a think tank on international issues to the first truly multinational- ultimately global – think tank

event speakers

Ghanim Al-Najjar

Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Center

Al-Najjar is a professor of Political Science at Kuwait University. He has lectured in more than 43 universities, academic institutions, and think tanks around the world.

Khalid El-Hariry

Amr Hamzawy

Director, Middle East Program

Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow and the director of the Carnegie Middle East Program. His research and writings focus on governance in the Middle East and North Africa, social vulnerability, and the different roles of governments and civil societies in the region.

Paul Salem

Director and Senior Associate, Middle East Center

Salem was director of the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, Lebanon. He works and publishes on the regional and international relations of the Middle East as well as issues of political development and democratization in the Arab world.

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.