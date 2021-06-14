event

Carnegie Connects: What Will the New Israeli Change Coalition Actually Change?

Mon. June 14th, 2021
Live Online

If the inauguration of a new Israeli government—the first in over a decade without Benjamin Netanyahu—takes place this Sunday, it raises a series of questions that bear consequentially on the politics of Israel, the conflict with Palestinians, relations with key Arab states, and the Iran nuclear accord. What will the new coalition government, comprised of eight parties across the political spectrum but led by a new, right-wing prime minister, mean for the future of Israel? How will this new government address heightened tension with Palestinians following the most recent Israeli-Palestinian confrontation in Jerusalem and Gaza? And what does the new coalition portend for relations with the Biden administration, U.S. Congress, and the American Jewish community? 

Join us as Anshel Pfeffer, Natan Sachs, and Tal Schneider sit down with Aaron David Miller to discuss these and other issues. 

Anshel Pfeffer

Anshel Pfeffer is a senior writer for Haaretz, the Israel correspondent for the Economist, and the author of Bibi: The Turbulent Life and Times of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Natan Sachs

Natan Sachs is the director of the Brookings Institution‘s Center for Middle East Policy in Washington, DC. He publishes widely on Middle Eastern affairs, Israel's foreign policy, and Israeli domestic politics, and he is a frequent media commentator on these issues. Sachs has taught at Georgetown University and was a Hewlett Fellow at Stanford University, a visiting fellow at Tel Aviv University’s Dayan Center, and a Fulbright Fellow in Indonesia. He holds a B.A. from the Amirim Honors Program at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an M.A. and Ph.D. in political science from Stanford University.

Tal Schneider

Tal Schneider is a political correspondent for the Times of Israel. She was previously the Washington, DC correspondent for Maariv Daily and a business political correspondent for Globes, while also running her own political blog, The Plog. A frequent commentator on Israeli radio and television stations, Schneider is a recipient of the 2015 Ometz Award and the 2012 Google Digital Excellence in Journalism Award. Her stories have appeared in Globes, Haaretz, TheMarker, Maariv, and Mako.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.