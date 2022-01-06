event

Carnegie Connects: A Conversation with Kurt Campbell

Thu. January 6th, 2022
Live Online

Perhaps no question figures more centrally in the Biden administration’s foreign policy than what to do about China. Indeed, no other nation impacts America’s security, economy, and politics as vitally. How should the United States deal with a rising China. And what does China want from the United States? Is there an approach that can create a sustainable balance of interest? Or is the future going to be driven by a zero-sum game of competition and even conflict? 
 
Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Kurt Campbell for what promises to be an illuminating discussion of the future of U.S.-China relations.

Political ReformDemocracyEconomySecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyGlobal GovernanceNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Kurt Campbell

Kurt Campbell serves as deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the National Security Council.