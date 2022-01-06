Carnegie Connects: A Conversation with Kurt Campbell

Perhaps no question figures more centrally in the Biden administration’s foreign policy than what to do about China. Indeed, no other nation impacts America’s security, economy, and politics as vitally. How should the United States deal with a rising China. And what does China want from the United States? Is there an approach that can create a sustainable balance of interest? Or is the future going to be driven by a zero-sum game of competition and even conflict?



Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Kurt Campbell for what promises to be an illuminating discussion of the future of U.S.-China relations.