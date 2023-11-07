event

Is America Overstretched? A Conversation With General David Petraeus

Tue. November 7th, 2023
Live Online

With the ever-present possibility of tensions between the United States and China in the Indo-Pacific, the war between Russia and Ukraine with no end in sight, and a new crisis between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East that could easily escalate, the United States seems to be stretched along several political and military fronts. How should President Joe Biden’s administration think strategically and tactically about this new arc of crisis in Europe, the Indo-Pacific, and the Middle East? Can it successfully resource America’s role in these conflicts? What are the key challenges it faces, and how much political bandwidth does it have at home to fashion policies that are both sustainable and effective?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with General David Petraeus to discuss these and other issues, as well as his new book Conflict: The Evolution of Warfare From 1945 to Ukraine.

Political ReformSecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyGlobal GovernanceMiddle EastEast AsiaChinaRussiaEastern EuropeUkraine
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

David Petraeus

David Petraeus is a partner and chairman of the KKR Global Institute, which he established in May 2013. Prior to founding KKR, Petraeus served over thirty-seven years in the U.S. military, culminating his career with six consecutive commands, five of which were in combat, and serving as director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2011 to 2012.