event

Security, Prosperity, and Governance in the Middle East and North Africa

Thu. September 7th, 2017
Washington, DC

While wars, terrorism , and rapidly changing economic conditions in the Middle East grab headlines, the close links between these issues and governance are increasingly relegated to back pages. Carnegie’s Middle East program and Stanford University’s Center for Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law hosted an in-depth discussion with experts from the region and leading American scholars about these issues, including lessons learned from other regions and implications for U.S. policies.

Agenda

10:30 a.m.

Registration

11:00 to 11:05 a.m.

Opening Remarks 
William J. Burns

11:05 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Economic Challenges and Governance: Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Palestine 
Olfa Sourki Cherif, Mudar Kassis, Jamal Khashoggi
Moderator: Lisa Blaydes

12:30 to 1:00 p.m.

Lunch

1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

Security Challenges and Governance: Egypt, Morocco, and Yemen 
Farea al-Muslimi, Samia Errazouki, Nancy Okail
Moderator: Amr Hamzawy

2:30 to 2:45 p.m.

Break

2:45 to 3:45 p.m.

Global Comparisons to the Middle East and North Africa
Larry Diamond, Francis Fukuyama
Moderator: Sarah Chayes

3:45 to 5:00 p.m.

Implications for U.S. Policy
Elliott Abrams, Michele Dunne, Jake Sullivan
Moderator: Michael McFaul

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Elliott Abrams

Farea Al-Muslimi

Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Center

Al-Muslimi was a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center, where his research focuses on Yemeni and Gulf politics.

Lisa Blaydes

William J. Burns

President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Sarah Chayes

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Sarah Chayes is internationally recognized for her innovative thinking on corruption and its implications. Her work explores how severe corruption can help prompt such crises as terrorism, revolutions and their violent aftermaths, and environmental degradation.

Olfa Soukri Cherif

Larry Diamond

Michele Dunne

Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Program

Michele Dunne was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on political and economic change in Arab countries, particularly Egypt, as well as U.S. policy in the Middle East.

Samia Errazzouki

Francis Fukuyama

Nonresident Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Francis Fukuyama is a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where his research focuses on democratization and international political economy.

Amr Hamzawy

Director, Middle East Program

Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow and the director of the Carnegie Middle East Program. His research and writings focus on governance in the Middle East and North Africa, social vulnerability, and the different roles of governments and civil societies in the region.

Mudar Kassis

Jamal Khashoggi

Michael McFaul

Senior Associate

In addition to his role at Carnegie, McFaul is Peter and Helen Bing Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and associate professor of political science at Stanford University.

Nancy Okail

Nancy Okail is a visiting scholar at the Center for Development, Democracy, and Rule of Law at Stanford University. She previously served as the Executive Director of the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.

Jake Sullivan

Former U.S. National Security Advisor to Former President Joe Biden

Jake Sullivan, a senior fellow at the University of New Hampshire's Carsey School of Public Policy, served as the United States national security advisor to former President Joe Biden from 2021 to 2025. Sullivan previously served as deputy assistant to former President Barack Obama, national security advisor to former Vice President Biden, director of policy planning in the State Department, and as deputy chief of staff to former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.