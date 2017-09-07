Security, Prosperity, and Governance in the Middle East and North Africa

Registration
While wars, terrorism , and rapidly changing economic conditions in the Middle East grab headlines, the close links between these issues and governance are increasingly relegated to back pages. Carnegie’s Middle East program and Stanford University’s Center for Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law hosted an in-depth discussion with experts from the region and leading American scholars about these issues, including lessons learned from other regions and implications for U.S. policies.
Agenda
10:30 a.m.
11:00 to 11:05 a.m.
Opening Remarks
William J. Burns
11:05 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Economic Challenges and Governance: Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Palestine
Olfa Sourki Cherif, Mudar Kassis, Jamal Khashoggi
Moderator: Lisa Blaydes
12:30 to 1:00 p.m.
Lunch
1:00 to 2:30 p.m.
Security Challenges and Governance: Egypt, Morocco, and Yemen
Farea al-Muslimi, Samia Errazouki, Nancy Okail
Moderator: Amr Hamzawy
2:30 to 2:45 p.m.
Break
2:45 to 3:45 p.m.
Global Comparisons to the Middle East and North Africa
Larry Diamond, Francis Fukuyama
Moderator: Sarah Chayes
3:45 to 5:00 p.m.
Implications for U.S. Policy
Elliott Abrams, Michele Dunne, Jake Sullivan
Moderator: Michael McFaul
Speakers
Elliott Abrams
Elliott Abrams is senior fellow for Middle Eastern studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.
Farea Al-Muslimi
Farea Al-Muslimi is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center.
Lisa Blaydes
Lisa Blaydes is an associate professor of political science at Stanford University and a senior fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.
William J. Burns
William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.
Sarah Chayes
Sarah Chayes is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy and Rule of Law and South Asia programs.
Olfa Soukri Cherif
Olfa Soukri Cherif is a member of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People of Tunisia.
Larry Diamond
Larry Diamond is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.
Michele Dunne
Michele Dunne is a senior fellow and director of Carnegie’s Middle East Program.
Samia Errazzouki
Samia Errazzouki is pursuing her PhD in history at University of California Davis where her work focuses on state formation in Morocco. She previously worked as a correspondent for Reuters based in Morocco.
Francis Fukuyama
Francis Fukuyama is the Olivier Nomellini senior fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), and the Mosbacher director of FSI’s Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law.
Amr Hamzawy
Amr Hamzawy is a senior research scholar at the Middle East Initiative at Stanford University and nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Mudar Kassis
Mudar Kassis is an associate professor of Philosophy and co-director of the Windsor Birzeit Dignity Initiative at Birzeit University.
Jamal Khashoggi
Jamal Khashoggi is a journalist, columnist, and author.
Michael McFaul
Michael McFaul is a senior fellow and director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and professor of political science at Stanford University.
Nancy Okail
Nancy Okail is the executive director of the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy.
Jake Sullivan
Jake Sullivan is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Geoeconomics and Strategy Program and a Martin R. Flug visiting lecturer in law at Yale Law School.