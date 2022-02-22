Carnegie Connects: Understanding Putin and Ukraine With Dmitri Trenin

After willfully provoking the crisis in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin seems strangely uncertain about what to do with it. Despite preparing both conventional and hybrid military options, he also seems open to the possibility of using diplomacy to achieve his goals. But what exactly are those objectives? Is there a negotiated outcome that Putin is prepared to accept that would end the crisis? And how does he read the Biden administration’s response? Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Dmitri Trenin to analyze these and other issues.