Carnegie Connects: China, Russia, and Ukraine With Kevin Rudd

Although not on the battlefield, China figures as a central player in the Ukraine crisis. The strength of China-Russia relations was clearly a factor for Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, as sweeping Western sanctions have only highlighted Putin’s dependence on Xi Jinping. Indeed, China is the only nation of consequence that fully supports Russia. But how enduring is that support? What are China’s calculations as it seeks to balance support for Russia against its own interests? And does the Biden administration have any leverage over China as it seeks to support Ukraine and defuse the crisis?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Kevin Rudd, former Australian prime minister and head of the Asia Society, to discuss these and other issues. Rudd is the author of the new book The Avoidable War: The Dangers of a Catastrophic Conflict between the US and Xi Jinping's China.