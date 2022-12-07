Registration
On December 7 and 8, 2022, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is hosting its sixth annual conference, titled “Reverberations of Multiple Crises: What to Expect in 2023.” The conference will consist of ten discussions that will be available online, and that will focus on the most significant and challenging global issues for the upcoming year. The topics of discussions will cover current developments as they relate to the global economy; the interrelated nature of climate change, conflict, and food security; populist trends around the world and the rise of authoritarianism; the effects of increased competition among global superpowers in space; the shifting power dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region; and the dynamics among Middle East regional players, including their alliances, proxy wars, and regional tensions.
As in previous iterations, this annual conference will bring together scholars from Carnegie centers around the world—Beirut, Brussels, Beijing, New Delhi, and Washington—as well as external experts, to discuss the current state of global affairs and weigh in on what they perceive will be the main salient issues to follow in the year to come.
Crises All Around: How Does Carnegie Explain the World?
Join us on Wednesday, December 7 from 12:30 PM to 01:30 PM EET for this fireside chat with Tino Cuéllar, Marwan Muasher, and Maha Yahya.
Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar has been president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace since November 2021. Cuéllar is a former justice of the Supreme Court of California and a former public servant. He has broad experience in international and domestic policy, the justice system, education, and philanthropy. He served two U.S. presidents in a variety of roles in the federal government, including as Special Assistant to the President for Justice and Regulatory Policy during the Obama administration.
In this fireside chat, Marwan Muasher, the Carnegie Endowment’s Vice-President for Studies, and Maha Yahya, the Director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, will discuss the key global challenges that Cuéllar anticipates for 2023, including the continued consequences of the war in Ukraine, the future of democracy around the world, climate change, advances in technology, and other research areas on which Carnegie scholars are focusing.
The Global Economic Outlook: Return to an Age of Austerity?
Join us on Wednesday, December 7 from 02:30 PM to 03:45 PM EET for a public panel discussion with Jihad Azour, Rosa Balfour, Yukon Huang, and Kumiko Okazaki chaired by Nur Arafeh.
In 2022, an already fragile global economy has teetered after multiple shocks, including higher-than-expected global inflation, a slowdown in 2 China due to, among other factors, Covid–19 outbreaks and lockdowns, and the detrimental effects of the conflict in Ukraine.
This panel aims to provide a global economic outlook for 2023 and beyond, and will address questions relating to global inflation, the consequences of the war in Ukraine, austerity policies, a growing debt crisis in the Middle East, and the future of global energy.
Can Democracy Survive Populism?
Join us on Wednesday, December 7 from 04:00 PM to 05:15 PM EET for a public panel discussion with Rachel Kleinfeld, Hamza Meddeb, Moisés Naím, Oliver Stuenkel chaired by Frances Z. Brown.
Around the world, democracy is in crisis due to a global trend of populism that seeks to undermine formal institutions. Amid widening inequality and a growing distrust in the political establishment, populist leaders are winning elections across the globe, and threatening even the most established democracies.
The panel aims to examine the populist trends around the world, including in Europe, North America, Latin America as well as the Middle East and North Africa. It will tackle the question of the rise of authoritarianism as well as the politics of austerity as they relate to political instability.
Still Relevant? What is the Value of the Multilateral Force and Observers?
Join us on Wednesday, December 7 from 05:30 PM to 06:00 PM EET for this fireside chat with Elizabeth Dibble and Amr Hamzawy.
Elizabeth L. Dibble is, since August 2022, the Director General of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO). Headquartered in Rome, the MFO is an international peacekeeping organization, created by agreement between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Israel.
Formerly Carnegie’s chief operating officer, Dibble worked closely with the president to oversee and manage all aspects of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. In addition to directly overseeing the finance and human resources and administration departments, Dibble assisted the president in managing Carnegie’s relationship with its board of trustees.
Dibble was named one of 100 top global thinkers by Foreign Policy magazine in 2011 and was awarded a Presidential Meritorious Service Award in 2009. She has a BS from Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service and studied at the Pontificia Universidade Catolica in Campinas, Brazil.
In a fireside chat, Amr Hamzawy, director of the Carnegie Middle East Program and a Carnegie senior fellow, will discuss, with Dibble, the history and significance of the peacekeeping mission on the Egyptian-Israeli border. Their conversation will cover the interaction between the mission and the local environment in Egypt, the role of the United States in facilitating the peacekeeping mission, and the legacy of both Republican and Democratic administrations supporting it, as well as other lessons learned from the region.
Climate Change, Food Security, and Conflict
Join us on Wednesday, December 7 from 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM EET for a public panel discussion with Marwa Daoudy, Justin Dargin, Olivia Lazard chaired by Anne Barnard.
Increased climate variability and the ongoing crises around the world has left a drastic impact on the stability of food supply, access, and consumption. As a result, millions of people are at risk of being driven into starvation as the situation aggravates.
This panel will examine the interrelated nexus of climate change, conflict and food security. Climate change is exceedingly seen as both a trigger both for conflict and food insecurity, given the impact on agriculture. How will climate change impact the already fragile MENA region, and what are the policy remedies to avoid another wave of climate migrants?
A Middle East in the Maelstrom: Instability and Paths to Reform
Join us on Thursday, December 8 from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM EET for this fireside chat with Marwan Muasher and Maha Yahya.
Marwan Muasher is Vice President for Studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.
In this fireside chat, Maha Yahya, the Director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, will discuss with Muasher the latest research produced by the Middle East Program, the consequences of the war in Ukraine on the Middle East and North Africa, education reform in the Middle East, developments in Palestine, Israel and Jordan, as well as the prospects for further instability in the region.
Space, the Next Frontier or Front?
Join us on Thursday, December 8 from 12:30 PM to 01:30 PM EET for a public panel discussion with Almudena Azcárate Ortega, Robin Dickey, Ankit Panda chaired by Benjamin Silverstein.
As more nations expand and improve their space programs, interest in the unique characteristics of space as a field of civil and military activities grows. For the international community, which seeks to ensure that such programs are used to pursue peaceful goals, this is becoming a major cause of concern. Since the “Space Race” of the 1950s and 1960s, the goal of space exploration has gained new force.
The panel seeks to examine the effects of increased competition among global superpowers in space, the emergence of private initiatives seeking to expand into this domain, and the problems and solutions that may arise as the field of space exploration continues to develop.
The New Pivot: Shifting Power Dynamics in the Indo-Pacific
Join us on Thursday, December 8 from 02:30 PM to 03:45 PM EET for a public panel discussion with Evan Feigenbaum, Sana Hashmi, Yuki Tatsumi chaired by Darshana Baruah.
Since the end of the Cold War, the Indo-Pacific region has become one of the most dynamic geopolitical regions in the world. Escalating maritime disputes in the Indo-Pacific are increasing concerns about economic, military, and political trends. China has sought to gain influence over smaller islands and states, leading to Cold War-like tensions with the United States.
The panel aims to examine all these themes as well as the repercussions of the Ukraine conflict on China’s perception of its role in the region, and its policy toward Taiwan. How do India and U.S. allies such as Japan view the ongoing tensions and their trajectory, and what regional framework is required in order to decrease the tensions?
Russia Empowered or Disempowered? Discovering the Real Victors in Ukraine
Join us on Thursday, December 8 from 04:00 PM to 04:30 PM EET for this fireside chat with Alexander Gabuev and Maha Yahya.
Alexander Gabuev is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His research is focused on Russia’s policy toward East and Southeast Asia, political and ideological trends in China, and China’s relations with its neighbors, especially in Central Asia.
Prior to joining Carnegie, Gabuev was a member of the editorial board of Kommersant publishing house and served as deputy editor in chief of Kommersant-Vlast, one of Russia’s most influential newsweeklies. Gabuev started his career at Kommersant in 2007, working as a senior diplomatic reporter, as a member of then president Dmitry Medvedev’s press corps, and as deputy foreign editor. His reporting covered Russia’s relations with Asian powers and the connection between Russian business interests and foreign policy.
In this fireside chat with Gabuev, Maha Yahya, the Director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, will discuss the endgame of Vladimir Putin’s campaign in Ukraine, Russia’s rapprochement with Iran, Russian relations with other regional and global powers such as Turkey and China, among other topics.
Does the U.S. have a Future in a Middle East?
Join us on Thursday, December 8 from 04:45 to 06:00 PM EET for a public panel discussion with Abdullah Baabood, Zaha Hassan, Karim Sadjadpour, Sinan Ülgen chaired by Kim Ghattas.
This panel will examine the latest dynamics between Middle East regional players such as the Arab Gulf countries, Iran, Turkey, and Israel, and their alliances, proxy wars, and regional tensions. It will also explore the growing influence of foreign powers, including China, the European Union, and Russia, as well as the alliances they have built in the region.
The panelists will talk about how changes in U.S. policy have affected these dynamics, while also addressing the ramifications of agreements between Israel and several Arab Gulf nations for Israeli-Palestinian relations and countering terrorism in the region.
