Pivotal States: Is the United States Overlooking Mexico’s Potential?

The U.S.-Mexico relationship is one of the most fraught in U.S. foreign policy. It is also one of the most critical. Mexico is the largest trading partner of the U.S., and the choices made by American and Mexican policymakers frequently affect both countries’ public health, ecosystems, and law enforcement strategies. Mexico can play a valuable role in a more resilient U.S. supply chain, and as a source of economic growth across the region. Yet the scourge of fentanyl trafficking and the influx of migrants across the U.S. southern border make for explosive politics about Mexico in Washington. Do U.S. policymakers have an effective strategy to address the numerous challenges that have poisoned U.S.-Mexico relations in recent years? Can they leverage the relationship as part of a smart nearshoring strategy that benefits the United States, Mexico, and the wider Western Hemisphere?

Please join the director of the Carnegie Endowment’s American Statecraft Program, Christopher S. Chivvis, for the next installment of the Pivotal States Series and a discussion of Washington’s strategic alternatives in its relations with Mexico with Vanda Felbab-Brown and Shannon O’Neil. Tino Cuéllar, president of the Carnegie Endowment, will provide introductory remarks.

