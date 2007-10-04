in the media

Sucked into a Black Hole

Josh Kurlantzick discusses how the increase of oil price present opportunites and challenges for countries in Southeast Asia.

by Josh Kurlantzick
published by
Time
 on October 4, 2007

Source: Time

Carnegie Endowment visiting scholar Josh Kurlantzick published an article in Time magazine, where he discussed how the increase of oil price present opportunites and challenges for countries in Southeast Asia.

Click here for full text of the article.

EconomySouth AsiaSoutheast Asia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.