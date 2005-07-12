Proliferation Threat Assessment, 2005

IMGXYZ396IMGZYX12:30 pm – 2:00 pm

A discussion on global proliferation dangers based on the new Carnegie study, Deadly Arsenals: Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Threats. The authors, Joseph Cirincione, Jon B. Wolfsthal and Miriam Rajkumar, will present their analysis—including new maps and charts from the book—and then will chair a discussion and debate of their findings with experts from the audience. Their presentation will focus in detail on the nuclear capabilities of North Korea and Iran, and the proliferation challenges stemming from the new U.S. relationships with India and Pakistan. The authors will also explain why they no longer use the term, "weapons of mass destruction."



IMGXYZ400IMGZYX IMGXYZ401IMGZYX



This updated and expanded second edition of Deadly Arsenals provides the latest and most comprehensive, non-classified information available on nuclear, biological and chemical weapons and missile delivery systems. All data has been updated, with new chapters on Iran, Iraq, Libya, and North Korea.



For previews of select Deadly Arsenals Second Edition chapters, tables, and maps, visit www.CarnegieEndowment.org/DeadlyArsenals.



About the Authors



IMGXYZ397IMGZYXJoseph Cirincione, senior associate and director for Non-Proliferation at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, is coauthor of the major Carnegie report, Universal Compliance: A Strategy for Nuclear Security, and editor of Repairing the Regime: Preventing the Spread of Weapons of Mass Destruction (Routledge, 2000). A frequent commentator on proliferation and security issues, he is writing a book about nuclear proliferation in the twenty-first century.

Jon B. Wolfsthal is associate and deputy director for non-proliferation at the Carnegie Endowment. He is coauthor of Universal Compliance and coeditor of Nuclear Status Report: Nuclear Weapons, Fissile Material, and Export Controls in the Former Soviet Union (Carnegie/Monterey, 2001).

Miriam Rajkumar is project associate for nonproliferation at the Carnegie Endowment.