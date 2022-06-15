event

Carnegie Connects: America and the World With David Petraeus

Wed. June 15th, 2022
Live Online

The Ukraine conflict drags on seemingly without end. Neither Russia nor Ukraine are on the verge of a military victory, while prospects for any serious negotiations now seem elusive at best. Meanwhile, a rising China is determined to become the dominant power in the Indo-Pacific region and reshape the international order more to its liking. At the same time, Iran is ramping up its nuclear program while North Korea—a de facto nuclear weapons state—has recently flaunted its ballistic missiles. And as America grapples with these foreign policy challenges, at home it remains a polarized and divided nation. How will the United States navigate these perilous waters?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with General David Petraeus to survey America’s challenges abroad and at home.

event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

David Petraeus

David Petraeus is a partner and chairman of the KKR Global Institute, which he established in May 2013. Prior to founding KKR, Petraeus served over thirty-seven years in the U.S. military, culminating his career with six consecutive commands, five of which were in combat, and serving as director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2011 to 2012.