Carnegie Connects: America and the World With David Petraeus

The Ukraine conflict drags on seemingly without end. Neither Russia nor Ukraine are on the verge of a military victory, while prospects for any serious negotiations now seem elusive at best. Meanwhile, a rising China is determined to become the dominant power in the Indo-Pacific region and reshape the international order more to its liking. At the same time, Iran is ramping up its nuclear program while North Korea—a de facto nuclear weapons state—has recently flaunted its ballistic missiles. And as America grapples with these foreign policy challenges, at home it remains a polarized and divided nation. How will the United States navigate these perilous waters?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with General David Petraeus to survey America’s challenges abroad and at home.