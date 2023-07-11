event

What Today’s Crises Will Mean Tomorrow: A Conversation With Adam Tooze

Tue. July 11th, 2023
Live Online

Global political economy is defined by the fraught intersection of economic policymaking, domestic and international governance challenges, and political realities around the world. Today the terrain of global political economy is rocked by polycrisis: Russia’s war on Ukraine, a strained U.S.-China relationship, deepening economic inequality, fraying trust in institutions and global relationships, accelerating technological competition, and climate emergencies affecting vast populations. Policymakers are navigating these crises against a backdrop of persistent concerns about inflation and economic growth as well as changing ideas about how to reconcile competing goals affecting the economy. How can countries overcome these crises to achieve greater prosperity and innovation, reduce risks of conflict, and protect the planet? And how will choices about today’s interconnected crises affect tomorrow’s institutions, opportunities, and conflicts?

Join us for a conversation between Carnegie nonresident scholar Adam Tooze and Carnegie president Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar. This event is part of a series on the global political economy organized by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

event speakers

Adam Tooze

Nonresident Scholar, Europe Program, Carnegie Europe

Tooze is a nonresident scholar with the Europe Program and Carnegie Europe.

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.