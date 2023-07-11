What Today’s Crises Will Mean Tomorrow: A Conversation With Adam Tooze

Global political economy is defined by the fraught intersection of economic policymaking, domestic and international governance challenges, and political realities around the world. Today the terrain of global political economy is rocked by polycrisis: Russia’s war on Ukraine, a strained U.S.-China relationship, deepening economic inequality, fraying trust in institutions and global relationships, accelerating technological competition, and climate emergencies affecting vast populations. Policymakers are navigating these crises against a backdrop of persistent concerns about inflation and economic growth as well as changing ideas about how to reconcile competing goals affecting the economy. How can countries overcome these crises to achieve greater prosperity and innovation, reduce risks of conflict, and protect the planet? And how will choices about today’s interconnected crises affect tomorrow’s institutions, opportunities, and conflicts?

Join us for a conversation between Carnegie nonresident scholar Adam Tooze and Carnegie president Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar. This event is part of a series on the global political economy organized by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.