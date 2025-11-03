Bipartisan Backlash Against Geoengineering and Carbon Removal in the United States

In the end, the second Trump administration and Republican Party have landed in support of carbon capture subsidies. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which repealed vast elements of the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act, kept the carbon capture provisions intact. The Trump administration has not formally canceled the $3.5 billion direct air capture hubs program, but mass layoffs at DOE and a freeze on funds have left the department stalled in limbo. With oversight staff being gutted and communications embargoed, projects face uncertainty, delays, or even potential collapse despite bipartisan and industry support.

Controlling the Clouds

Technologically, geoengineering is a product of the post–world war era and traces its roots to American corporate and military endeavors. Speculation of the potential to alter the weather dates to the 1830s when an American meteorologist was hired by the U.S. Army to determine whether humans could stimulate the rain. These early studies were the building blocks for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s attempts to develop a “rain machine” through detonating balloons of explosives to remediate the drought of the 1890s. By the 1920s, the military had again begun looking into these methods as a means of displacing fog for tactical incursions. Despite the failures of these early attempts, they nonetheless reveal how geoengineering research has long been driven by military ambition.

After the Second World War, geoengineering as known today began in earnest. Scientists at General Electric tested the first cloud seeding experiments to induce rainfall. As the Cold War ensued, military strategists on both sides of the Arctic began to investigate how the weather could be weaponized. (Albeit not from aerosol spraying but from other techniques: The Soviets, for example, wanted to build massive dams that could alter the ocean current and Arctic Circle.) The United States took the lead on proto-geoengineering technology, first with Project Stormfury, which started in 1962 and sought to weaken hurricanes, and later with Operation Popeye, a 1972 Air Force operation that sought to increase rainfall in Vietnam to suppress the geographical movement of the Viet Cong. The public leaking of this second operation, along with Cold War concerns about geoengineering, triggered the United States and Russia to negotiate the first global framework on the militarization of weather, known as the Environmental Modification Convention (ENMOD).

Geoengineering in Climate Politics and Nativist Movements

By 2006, geoengineering had entered the climate change conversation. An article from Nobel laureate Paul J. Crutzen legitimized geoengineering in climate science discourse by suggesting that solar radiation management might be an important area to research if carbon emissions were not abated. Until recently, most geoengineering techniques related to reflecting solar radiation remained theoretical and were not actively deployed. In 2010, the UN Convention on Biological Diversity issued the first large-scale moratorium on geoengineering—which the United States did not ratify. Traditional environmental organizations opposed geoengineering as an unproven technology with ripple effects that could risk harming vulnerable communities and violating principles of informed consent. By this point, environmental consensus on the political left was beginning to form against geoengineering as a hubristic and unreliable moral hazard.

The political left has not centered on geoengineering, and most examples of backlash in typical left-leaning constituencies reflect more direct community disaffection rather than broader ideological opposition. After Harvard scientists sought to explore releasing calcium carbonate in the Swedish Arctic, the Indigenous Sámi people objected, prompting the researchers to withdraw. In 2022, a network of Alaska Native leaders hosted a protest against a California-based geoengineering experiment seeking to spray synthetic silica into the atmosphere. The project was paused indefinitely. More recently, the progressive city of Alameda, California, voted to block local geoengineering experiments after one broke ground without the awareness of local politicians.

Outside of the climate movement, geoengineering rapidly became intertwined with so-called chemtrails theories (which claim that contrail emissions from airplanes are creating adverse human health effects). Although the lineage of the chemtrails theory can be traced back to an online essay on the early web, its popularity accelerated significantly in the 2010s, especially among independent voters. In 2010, a small anti-geoengineering protest emerged in San Diego at the American Association for the Advancement of Science. In 2013, a demonstration took place at Redding City Hall in California when activists raised posters reading “Chemtrails Kill!!” and warned of an international plot to use climate-altering chemicals to harm mental and physical well-being. Since these select events took place, much of the activism related to chemtrails and geoengineering has escalated online and not on the streets. While these offline protests have been isolated and small-scale, online movements can yield notable potency in civil society.

In the past several years, these concerns about chemtrails have reemerged, driven largely by a new political right. Amid the rise of populist movements, theories have connected chemtrails with internationalist organizations that purportedly seek to control the weather. And while there have been few observed solely-geoengineering-focused protests to date, the subject has come to the fore as a rallying cry across both the MAGA and Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) coalitions. The mainstreaming of chemtrail theories is an indicator of an increasingly common political trend in the United States, where an issue once on the fringes now appeals to growing independent movements across political extremes. That said, these theories are finding a more fertile home in contemporary right-wing movements that fuse climate denial with anti-globalist rhetoric.

Now, for the first time, this anti-geoengineering ideology on the political right is directly influencing policy in the United States. Thus far, geoengineering has been outright banned by three states—Florida, Montana, and Tennessee—with similar bills now introduced across Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas. In total, twenty-two states have some form of anti–solar intervention legislation in the pipeline. The bills have been entirely put forth by Republican officials emboldened by the notion that chemtrails exist and that they are connected to nascent, early-stage climate intervention tests. Most recently, legislation put forth in Congress—known as the CLEAR Skies Act—would ban all types of weather modification including cloud seeding and solar radiation modification. The bill marks the first notable legislative action against climate intervention.

Despite lonely cries to continue to investigate geoengineering as a long-term climate solution from a less and less powerful political center, the technological approach does not seem to have many supporters in U.S. politics. The new Republican Party is increasingly of the mindset that climate interventions are a nonstarter, in line with some of its more severe, once-fringe beliefs. The Democratic Party, although more muted on geoengineering, has cautiously indicated approval of researching geoengineering techniques but has fallen short of setting up any programs. The lack of political appetite for this technology puts the U.S. government in a predicament: American startups are actively beginning to test geoengineering practices regardless of potential regulatory headwinds. But without institutional understanding and smart regulations, the risks of deploying this sensitive technology remain unmitigated.

Future Intervention and Global Divergences

In the United States, geoengineering interventions and carbon capture are facing varying degrees of political and social backlash. But across the world, as summers get hotter, droughts grow more extreme, and pressure to decarbonize mounts, these technologies are not slowing down.

Interestingly, as the United States faces increasing tensions with its neighbors to the north and south, Canadian and Mexican politics have both reflected early stages of mistrust toward the geoengineering-related activities of American companies and the U.S. government. In Canada, anti-chemtrails advocates have been around for decades. Notable examples of prominent politicians divulging their support for these once-fringe ideas include the former premier of British Columbia filing information act requests to see if regional or federal governments were using chemtrails and, more recently, the premier of Alberta legitimizing the chemtrails theory by specifically suggesting the U.S. military was responsible. Similar transboundary issues of trust emerged in Mexico: When a private U.S. company launched unauthorized solar geoengineering experiments in Baja, Mexico’s Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources issued a formal statement banning solar geoengineering projects on Mexican territory.