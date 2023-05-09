event

Disruptions and Dynamism Across the Arab World

Tue. May 9th, 2023
Live Online

The Arab World faces a cascade of current and looming challenges, from the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and Ukraine war to the worsening impacts of climate change and the imperatives of the energy transition. How have these shocks affected governance, societies, and geopolitics in the region?

Join the Carnegie Middle East Program and a distinguished panel of scholars to discuss the impact of these global crises on Arab societies. 

Research for this project was made possible through a generous grant from the Henry Luce Foundation. 

event speakers

Frederic Wehrey

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on governance, conflict, and security in Libya, North Africa, and the Persian Gulf.

Lisa Anderson

Lisa Anderson is dean emerita at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University.

Bessma Momani

Bessma Momani is a full professor in the Department of Political Science and the assistant vice president of research and international at the University of Waterloo in Canada.

Michael Robbins

Michael Robbins is director and co-principal investigator of Arab Barometer.

Sultan Alamer

Former Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Program

Sultan Alamer was a nonresident scholar in the Carnegie Middle East Program.

Dalia Dassa Kaye

UCLA Berkeley

Dalia Dassa Kaye is senior fellow at UCLA Burkle Center for International Relations and the former director of the Center for Middle East Public Policy at the RAND Corporation.