Carnegie California links developments in California and the West Coast with national and global conversations around technology, subnational affairs, and trans-Pacific relationships. At distance from national capitals, and located in one of the world’s great experiments in pluralist democracy, Carnegie California engages a wide array of stakeholders as partners in its research and policy engagement.
Liliana Gamboa
Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie California; Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program
Aubra Anthony is a senior fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at Carnegie, where she researches the human impacts of digital technology, specifically in emerging markets.
Dan Baer is senior vice president for policy research and director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Under President Obama, he was U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and he also served deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.
Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.
Francis Fukuyama is a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where his research focuses on democratization and international political economy.
Chung Min Lee is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Asia Program. He is an expert on Korean and Northeast Asian security, defense, intelligence, and crisis management.
Matt Sheehan is a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on global technology issues, with a specialization in China’s artificial intelligence ecosystem.
Milan Vaishnav is a senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program and the host of the Grand Tamasha podcast at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary research focus is the political economy of India, and he examines issues such as corruption and governance, state capacity, distributive politics, and electoral behavior. He also conducts research on the Indian diaspora.
Alicia Wanless
Senior Fellow, Technology and International Affairs, Director, Information Environment Project
Alicia Wanless is the director of the Information Environment Project.
We explore the role of subnational jurisdictions, including cities and states, in addressing global challenges, including climate change and migration, and in implementing innovative policy, including around artificial intelligence and industrial policy.
Politics and housing have myriad connections in the Golden State.
The mix of legislative measures and citizens’ initiatives offer a window into the health of direct democracy in the most populous U.S. state.
The Cities Summit of the Americas showcases three recent developments in subnational diplomacy.
We examine ecosystems that inform and shape technological innovation and the political economies, geographies, and relationships that emerge in response to new developments.
This series offers a deep dive into the Silicon Valley ecosystem, its continuing evolution, and its connections to the world amid new waves of technological innovation and geopolitical disruption.
How Silicon Valley ideologies about lean startups and nudge theory have shaped Africa’s development sector.
California’s local governments are transforming a traditionally mundane function into a strategic lever.
We analyze the unique set of exchanges—educational, commercial, cultural, infrastructure and diaspora—that inform the West Coast’s relationships with Asia, Oceania, as well as countries in Latin and South America.
How groundbreaking infrastructure projects will shape cities and geopolitics.
“Country living” became the way Asian immigrants pictured the ideal American life, but the reality was more complex.
Climate change presents states with new obligations. Chile and Colombia are asking what those are.
We are in an era in which states seek to demonstrate their power and values through the construction of new cities. This new wave of development is global: in Egypt with the New Administrative Capital, in Indonesia with Nusantara, in Kenya with Konza Techno City and Tatu City, and in California’s Solano County.