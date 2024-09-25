Programs
About the Program

Carnegie California links developments in California and the West Coast with national and global conversations around technology, subnational affairs, and trans-Pacific relationships. At distance from national capitals, and located in one of the world’s great experiments in pluralist democracy, Carnegie California engages a wide array of stakeholders as partners in its research and policy engagement.

Snow-capped mountains are seen in the distance behind the downtown skyline on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California 
California’s Global Cities
Program experts

Ian Klaus

Founding Director, Carnegie California

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mark Baldassare

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie California

Liliana Gamboa

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie California; Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program

Kate Gordon

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie California

Kiran Jain

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie California

Holden Karnofsky

Visiting Scholar, Carnegie California

Scott Kohler

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie California

Didi Kuo

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie California

Nancy Kwak

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie California

Kenji Kushida

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Beatriz Magaloni

Nonresident Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Cecilia Hyunjung Mo

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie California

Margaret Peters

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie California

Ato Quayson

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie California

Rob Reich

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie California

Micah Weinberg headshot

Micah Weinberg

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie California

Subnational Affairs

We explore the role of subnational jurisdictions, including cities and states, in addressing global challenges, including climate change and migration, and in implementing innovative policy, including around artificial intelligence and industrial policy.

An aerial view of homes in a housing development with new houses under construction at bottom
commentary
The Housing Crisis Ties Directly to the Health of California’s Democracy

Politics and housing have myriad connections in the Golden State.

People sitting at voting booths
commentary
California’s Direct Democracy in Action: State Propositions on the November Ballot

The mix of legislative measures and citizens’ initiatives offer a window into the health of direct democracy in the most populous U.S. state.

commentary
How Mayors and City Leaders Are Reshaping Foreign Policy

The Cities Summit of the Americas showcases three recent developments in subnational diplomacy.

event
New Cities and Capitals: The Future of Urban Planning
September 25, 2024

We are in an era in which states seek to demonstrate their power and values through the construction of new cities. This new wave of development is global: in Egypt with the New Administrative Capital, in Indonesia with Nusantara, in Kenya with Konza Techno City and Tatu City, and in California’s Solano County.