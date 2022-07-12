event

Preserving Tomorrow: The Climate Crisis and Our Path Forward

Tue. July 12th, 2022
Live Online

Time is running out to make substantial strides in the global fight against climate change. From droughts to landslides to deadly wildfires, the world is already reaping the costs of climate change—and it’s only just beginning. Even more calamitous are the ensuing mass migrations, famines, and deadly conflicts that will stem from climate change.

Meanwhile, the geopolitical landscape has become increasingly fraught with Russia’s war in Ukraine, U.S.-China competition, and political turmoil in countless countries worldwide. Given this tense state of global politics, how realistic is it to expect nations to work together to mitigate the climate crisis? Will nations live up to their commitments to reduce emissions and accelerate a green transition? And how can institutions like the UN hold nations accountable?

Join Carnegie for a conversation featuring Sue Biniaz and Tino Cuéllar on the state of play for climate change and what steps communities, nations, and institutions can take to preserve our shared future.

event speakers

Sue Biniaz

Sue Biniaz joined the Biden-Harris administration as the deputy special envoy for climate change at the U.S. Department of State. Previously she was a senior fellow at the Yale Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and a senior fellow for climate change at the UN Foundation. For more than twenty-five years prior, Biniaz served as the lead climate lawyer for the U.S. State Department.

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.