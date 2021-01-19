Carnegie Connects - The Biden Inheritance: U.S. Domestic and Foreign Policy in 2021

On January 20 Joseph R. Biden will become the 46th President of United States, inheriting a set of domestic challenges more acute than any President since Franklin D. Roosevelt. Abroad, the new president will confront a formidable international environment marked by global challenges and powers large and small willing and able to test U.S interests and influence. In the face of a surging pandemic, a fundamentally divided polity, and a battered image abroad, what is a realistic agenda for 2021? And how will a new Administration prioritize the challenges it faces?



Join us as Dan Balz, Norman Ornstein, and Danielle Pletka sit down with Aaron David Miller to discuss these as other issues.