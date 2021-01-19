event

Carnegie Connects - The Biden Inheritance: U.S. Domestic and Foreign Policy in 2021

Tue. January 19th, 2021
Live online

On January 20 Joseph R. Biden will become the 46th President of United States, inheriting a set of domestic challenges more acute than any President since Franklin D. Roosevelt. Abroad, the new president will confront a formidable international environment marked by global challenges and powers large and small willing and able to test U.S interests and influence. In the face of a surging pandemic, a fundamentally divided polity, and a battered image abroad, what is a realistic agenda for 2021? And how will a new Administration prioritize the challenges it faces?
 
Join us as Dan Balz, Norman Ornstein, and Danielle Pletka sit down with Aaron David Miller to discuss these as other issues.  

Political ReformDemocracyEconomyTradeClimate ChangeSecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyNuclear PolicyCivil SocietyNorth AmericaUnited StatesMiddle EastIranIsraelIraqPalestineSyriaQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab EmiratesYemenSouth AsiaIndiaAfghanistanEast AsiaChinaTaiwanRussiaWestern EuropeUnited KingdomFranceGermanyNorth Korea
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Dan Balz

Dan Balz is the chief correspondent at the Washington Post covering national politics, the presidency and Congress.

Norman Ornstein

Norman Ornstein is an emeritus scholar at AEI and a contributing editor at The Atlantic. His books include The Broken Branch, It's Even Worse Than It Looks and One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate and the Not-Yet-Deported.

Danielle Pletka

Danielle Pletka is a senior fellow in foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), where she focuses on US foreign policy generally and the Middle East specifically.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.